Inthepocket holds on for Grade Two honours at Naas

The second leg of a double for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, Inthepocket stepped up on his maiden hurdle success in Wexford to beat a trio of Cullentra candidates in the rescheduled, Grade Two Tote Navan Novice Hurdle in Naas.

The Blue Bresil gelding stalked the pace before coming through on the long run-in (the last two flights were omitted due to the low sun) to take command before idling and holding the sustained challenge of Three Card Brag by a neck, with favourite Absolute Notions four and a half lengths back in third, and Deeply Sensation fourth.

Robbie Power, representing De Bromhead, said of the winner: “He relaxed, settled, and followed away and, when he got there, he just held on. He’s in the Lawlor’s here, but that might come a bit soon. We’ll see how he comes out of this.”

The winning rider admitted: “I was lucky — I got there too soon and should have held on to him a lot longer.”

A faller on his fencing bow in Gowran Park, the De Bromhead-trained Journey With Me bounced back to land the opening Bar One Racing Guaranteed Odds All Channels Beginners Chase with authority under Blackmore, surviving a last fence blunder to beat Brides Hill by 13 lengths with odds-on favourite Flame Bearer on his chase and stable debut for Willie Mullins a tired third.

“They went a good gallop and it took him time to warm to his jumping,” said Power. “It was a good performance, although his jumping still needs to improve a bit. Two and a half miles is a minimum for him. And there are plenty of options open to him.”

Arguably the best performance of the day came in the Jack Carter Naas Member Maiden Hurdle as French bumper winner Impaire Et Passe, trained by Willie Mullins, bolted up by 18 lengths from debutant For Fear Of Frost.

The four-year-old edged ahead at the final flight and, asked to pick up with a furlong and a half to race, sprinted clear in the style of a potential star.

“I’m delighted with that,” said Mullins. “He doesn’t show himself off at home. We were hoping he’d be good enough to win, but we didn’t expect a performance like that. I’m not sure where he’ll go, maybe the Moscow Flyer in Punchestown.”

Mullins was gone home before once-raced Loughglynn (13-8), ridden by son Patrick, got the better of 10-11 favourite Firefox by three-quarters of a length after a prolonged duel for the bumper.

In the Honeysuckle colours of Kenny Alexander, Gordon Elliott’s Halka Du Tabert retained her unbeaten record (point-to-point, bumper and maiden hurdle) when, positively ridden by Jack Kennedy, she hammered the Mullins-trained favourite Eabha Grace by 11 lengths in the Care At Home Services Maiden Hurdle.

“She’s a nice mare, with a high cruising speed and wants to go further,” said Elliott. “I told Jack to make plenty of use of her, that she’d stay going.”

Jim Dreaper registered his first success since January when well-backed 5-2 favourite Know The Game, confidently ridden by Keith Donoghue, came from off the pace to land the Clinton Higgins Chartered Accountants Handicap Chase at the expense of longshot The Eye Of Tulla.

The trainer’s son and assistant, Tom, explained: “He’s a lovely horse, an absolute chaser. There was a lack of options for him and we went to Thurles, over hurdles, hoping he’d learn a bit about racing. He has a bit of class and we’re spoiled having Keith riding for us. This was the plan and he might roll on to Down Royal on Monday now.”

Donoghue went close to completing a double on favourite Yeah Man, but lost out to Slane Hill, owned and trained by Barry Connell, in the Thank You Paul Quish Maiden Hurdle.

Connell’s charge gave Ben Harvey, who had his first rides as a professional at Thurles on Sunday, his first winner in the paid ranks, deputising for Michael O’Sullivan, who hopes to resume action at Leopardstown on St Stephens’ Day.

“I love these unplaced maidens, for horses who won’t be top-drawer,” declared Connell. “He stuck at it well and we won’t delay long over hurdles — he has the scope for fences and should improve form today.”