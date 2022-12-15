National Hunt fixtures in Britain wiped out on Saturday

There will be no jumps racing in the UK on Saturday with Ascot, Haydock, and Newcastle all abandoned due to frozen tracks.

With Friday's card at Ascot already called off on Wednesday, an inspection was due to be held on Friday morning to assess conditions for Saturday.

However, with a much colder night than forecasted, clerk of the course Chris Stickels was left with no option but to also abandon Saturday's action, which was due to feature the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle.

"We've abandoned for Saturday, we had minus 6.5C overnight," said Stickels.

"We're still at minus 6C now (8.30am) and the track is frozen solid under the covers.

"We might get to 1C today but it is supposed to get to minus 5C again tonight and Friday might reach 1.5C before it goes back down to minus 4C on Friday night.

"There's no prospect of it becoming raceable so there's little prospect of us delaying the inevitable any further to be honest, so we have let everyone know so they can make plans."

Kempton will be the beneficiary of Ascot's abandonment this weekend with the Long Walk Hurdle rescheduled for their meeting on St Stephen's Day.

With the King George VI Chase, Christmas Hurdle, and the Kauto Star Novices' Chase already on the card on December 26, racegoers will be in for a treat.

Champ came out on top in last year's Long Walk, with Paisley Park turning the tables in the Cleeve at Cheltenham. The pair were third and fourth in the Stayers' Hurdle, with Paisley Park just in front, while Nicky Henderson' Champ came out on top in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month.

Henderson confirmed to Sky Sports Racing that Champ would be heading for the rearranged race.

"That would be very good news from Champ's point of view and no doubt Paisley Park's as well," he said.

"The great thing is these two grand old warriors can go at it again and no doubt some others will join in. It was a great battle the other day and luckily it went our way."

Haydock's meeting on Saturday has also been abandoned but that news came as perhaps even less of a surprise.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright had informed everyone earlier in the week that a major thaw would be needed and that was not forthcoming.

An inspection was held on Thursday morning but it was an easy decision after temperatures dipped as low as minus 8C overnight.

Newcastle is also off on Saturday with clerk of the course Eloise Quayle deciding there was no prospect of a thaw taking in place in time.

Ffos Las was abandoned on Thursday following a second inspection at 9.30am. While the track was raceable, the stable area was deemed unsafe.

The meeting at Fairyhouse on Saturday is subject to an inspection on Friday at 9am with the track currently unraceable. The overnight temperatures have been as low as minus 7C.

There will be no jumps action on Friday, either, with Uttoxeter's meeting abandoned following a 9am inspection on Thursday. All-weather meetings are scheduled for Kempton and Southwell on Friday and Dundalk in Ireland.

Sunday's card at Fakenham was also an early casualty meaning the first hope of any National Hunt racing in the UK is Monday at the earliest.

Navan's meeting on Sunday must pass a 3pm inspection on Saturday with the course currently unraceable.