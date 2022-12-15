Kempton could be Constitution Hill's last run before Cheltenham 

It is "perfectly possible" that Constitution Hill may head straight to Cheltenham following his run in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle on St Stephen's Day.

Racing's new superstar delivered on the promise he showed in his novice days with a stunning display in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

He only ran there due to quick ground at Ascot the week before and with his other alternative, Cheltenham's International Hurdle, frozen off last weekend, Nicky Henderson is a relieved man he made the decision to go north.

While the Christmas Hurdle has been his aim since, the removal of Sandown's Contenders Hurdle from the calendar means Constitution Hill may have almost three months to wait for his next race after Kempton.

"The plan is definitely Kempton, it always was," Henderson told Sky Sports Racing.

"I had my favourite race at Sandown, it was worth nothing, but was perfect timing — but not surprisingly, it only had three or four runners (every year) and they've done away with it.

"It's perfectly possible this could be his last race before the Champion Hurdle. There is a race at Haydock on January 21, the (Champion Hurdle) trial, but Haydock isn't always the ideal place to go.

"Unfortunately it means Epatante will have to take him on again after losing the International. She was going to go there along with First Street, who was going to run in a handicap at Ascot on Saturday, but now even that has been lost.

"Constitution Hill has still got to live up to it, Epatante is still a very good mare."

Henderson is no stranger to housing superstars, with Sprinter Sacre and Altior both previous inhabitants at Seven Barrows.

"There's an element that everybody expects and when it gets to that there is extra pressure as nothing bar brilliance — it was the same with Sprinter Sacre and Altior — nothing but a flawless display would satisfy," said Henderson.

"He has only run four times, but he has put up some staggering performances so we just have to hope it can continue. Everything has gone very well at home and we're the lucky ones who get to look after him."

As for Shishkin, who this time last year looked sure to join Sprinter Sacre and Altior as a Champion Chase winner, a step up in trip is in the offing after finishing third on his comeback in the Tingle Creek.

"He was off the bridle throughout most of that great race he had with Energumene at Ascot. It was the same thing at Sandown, a bit rusty, his jumping was not quite as slick as he can be — but he was flat to the boards the whole way," said Henderson.

"Our plan is to raise him in trip a little bit and I would have thought the Silviniaco Conti at Kempton (January 14) is the likeliest place to go. We did have a little issue with his back after Sandown. I'm not making an excuse out of that, but I think we can sharpen him up a little bit in that department.

"I do think an extra half mile will suit him very well and I'm not saying he wouldn't get further than that but we'll take it step by step, he'll tell us.

"He was a very good two-miler, but like all of us you lose a little bit of speed as you get older and possibly that is what is happening."