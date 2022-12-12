Dundalk abandoned after one race due to freezing fog

Monday’s meeting in Dundalk was abandoned, due to freezing fog, after just one race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Fillies Maiden, won by 14-1 shot La Tulipe Noire.

Explaining the sequence of events that led to the decision, clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: “Before racing we followed the fog protocol. We consulted with riders, trainers, the judge, doctors, and vets and everybody was happy to start the meeting.

“After race one the riders were concerned about the effect the freezing fog was having on their goggles.

“Even with two pairs of goggles their visibility was really impaired after going a short distance and they obviously can’t ride here without goggles due to the kickback.

“They brought their concerns to us and ultimately the stewards made the decision."

Declan McDonogh triumphed on La Tulipe Noire, by a head over favourite Den Of Iniquity, and, in his post-race comments, made the situation clear. “I was lucky — I went forward and was in front most of the way — I just followed the rail around. But the other lads were giving out pulling up, saying they couldn’t see anything.”

Racecourse manager Jim Martin said: “It’s disappointing, the second time since we opened (in 2007) that we’ve lost a meeting to the fog and the first time to freezing fog. But safety is paramount and we’ve been beaten by the fog.”

Martin expressed no fears about prospects for Dundalk’s scheduled meetings on Wednesday and Friday, with no fog expected.

Speaking about La Tulipe Noire, trainer Ciarán Murphy said: “She has [plenty of experience and the plan was for Declan to be strong on her, to make up her mind. And she got the job done.”