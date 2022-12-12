Energumene odds-on for Champion Chase after blitzing rivals

With only three rivals, the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene turned the Grade 2 Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, into little more than a schooling exercise. Nevertheless, a sizable crowd braved the cold to see the Champion Chaser in action and were not disappointed as he blitzed his rivals.

For a 1-9 favourite, the only danger ought to be the obstacles, and so it proved. He was perfectly good at most of them, but there were a couple of small errors along the way, enough to keep things interesting for onlookers. Thankfully, he negotiated them all and ultimately ran out the easiest of winners, with Epson Du Houx a clear second.

“He did what he had to do,” said winning rider Paul Townend. “He had a look at the gate here going around, and put down at one or two, but when you’re going that well it’s often the hardest thing because when you’re racing, you’re asking and you’re looking for strides. But, on the whole I was very happy with him.

“We dropped him in a few times and then to ask him to go out and make it, maybe we were just confusing him a bit.”

Asked to compare the winner with the likes of Chacun Pour Soi and Douvan, he replied: “He’s the only one of them that’s won a Champion Chase, so he’s the flag bearer. He’s always been a really, really good horse. I love Chacun Pour Soi, he’s given me some great days, but this is the new kid on the block.”

Energumene is now a shade of odds-on with most bookmakers to successfully defend his Champion Chase crown.

Earlier on the card, Mullins introduced an exciting sort in the shape of Blood Destiny, who ran away with the Bar One Racing 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle. Once raced in France, he gave an exhibition of jumping as he controlled the race much of the way and eased clear in the straight to win as he pleased.

“He took to it well,” said Mullins. “I’m very pleased with him. Paul had lots of confidence in him when he let him on. He jumped those hurdles well. He’s a horse that will make a chaser in time, but he does that nicely for the juvenile division. Hopefully, he’s one that will go forward. I’ll be planning a Grade 1 route with him.”

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore shared a notable double with two most promising individuals, the first of which was Arctic Bresil, in the Bar One Racing Maiden Hurdle.

Sold for in excess of £300,000 following a runner-up finish in a point to point, he came with a good reputation and showed why. While he was keen through the race, the fact he could pick up so well in the closing stages was most impressive.

De Bromhead was equally impressed but won’t be rushing the five-year-old.

“He’s a horse that had shown plenty of promise,” said the winning trainer. “Sean Doyle recommended him to us, and I’m delighted for Peter Davies, his owner.

“We always liked the horse at home, but they have to go and do it on the track as well. He’s the same cross as Constitution Hill (Blue Bresil out a King’s Theatre mare) but whether he’s like him or not, we’ll see. We have a long way to go for that, but it’s nice to win our maiden hurdle.

“I’m not sure we need to rush him. We’ve been very patient with him so far. Christmas would seem too soon for him, but there’s a race at Punchestown in the middle of January which might suit him.”

The de Bromhead-Blackmore double came up when Hiddenvalley Lake ran away with the Grade 3 Singleton’s Supervalu Stayers’ Novice Hurdle. Blackmore bided her time aboard the recent Naas winner, and when she asked her mount to take charge the response was very good.

The five-year-old raced clear from two out to put eight lengths between himself and recent listed hurdle winner Cool Survivor. He was shortened to 8-1 second favourite, behind Grangeclare West, for the Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Colm Murphy-trained Impervious posted a superb performance in the Grade 2 O’Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Chase. A useful hurdler, she was most impressive on her chasing debut, at Wexford, and this was more than just confirmation of that promise.

Dinoblue set out in front and jumped superbly throughout, and it is testament to the ability of Impervious that she was able to remain in her slipstream all the way to the homestraight.

Brian Hayes asked the mare to make her move going to the second -last, and she duly picked up to mount a challenge. In front over the last, she ran on strongly to win by three lengths, the pair 14 lengths clear of third-placed Roseys Hollow. Understandably, the winner was reduced to no bigger than 7-1 for the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham.

“We’d have been disappointed if she wasn’t there because we’ve had a nice clean run with her this year,” said Murphy. “We’re always hoping to have horses for Cheltenham and hopefully this lady fits that bill.”

The last two races on the card were fiercely competitive, with heavy support for numerous horses. In the first of them, the Bar One Racing Handicap, the Eugene O’Sullivan-trained Meetingofthewaters was one of those to come in for plenty of market interest, and he came out on top in a pulsating finish.

Ridden by Michael O’Sullivan, the 7-1 chance still had work to do after the last hurdle, but O’Sullivan eyed a small gap up the rails and squeezed his mount through to earn the narrowest of victories, from Benz, with Krabat just a short head further back.

There was also an exciting finish to the finale, the Finbarr Quaid Electrical Novice Handicap Hurdle, in which Nephin Beg, ridden by Jordan Gainford for Sean Doyle, was in front rank throughout and did just enough to deny well-backed favourite Positive Thinker, the pair nicely clear of the remainder.