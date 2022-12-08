A Plus Tard could yet make Christmas return

Henry de Bromhead has not totally ruled out a Christmas date for A Plus Tard despite the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner suffering "a couple of issues" following his disappointing comeback at Haydock.

The eight-year-old was sent off the 1-2 favourite to repeat his victory of 12 months previously in the Betfair Chase but Rachael Blackmore never looked completely happy.

No explanation could be found on the day for his lacklustre display — the first time in 20 races A Plus Tard had failed to make the frame.

However, De Bromhead is hopeful he may have discovered what was ailing him and should A Plus Tard come through his next few tests positively, there is still a possibility he could run at Leopardstown during the festive period.

"He had a couple of issues and we are working on them now and he seems much better. I hope they aren't serious (issues), he seems in great form so hopefully not, but we have to do a few more tests," said De Bromhead.

"He won't necessarily bypass Leopardstown at Christmas and we don't know yet for sure. He seems great, so once he passes the couple of tests and we are happy with him, we'll go but we'll see nearer the time."

For his part, Dan Skelton's Betfair Chase hero Protektorat is unlikely to be seen in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase as Cheltenham targets take precedence.

The seven-year-old, who was third in the Gold Cup last season, began his term with a hugely impressive 11-length success in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

The King George VI Chase is the next stop-off for many horses of Protektorat's ilk and while he does hold an entry, Skelton explained it is only an insurance policy to cover all bases should the fixture be postponed or moved to another track.

Speaking on TalkSport, he said: "I put him in the King George because I thought if we end up getting a ridiculously cold spell or snow and Kempton was off and they rearranged the fixture for Cheltenham on New Year's Day and I didn't have him in, then I'd have been disappointed.

"I've entered in him as a precaution but the chance of it happening that way is very, very small. That's why I put him in, I don't want to run him right-handed in a decent ground King George.

"Whilst he'd have a chance, of course he'd have a chance, you might unpick a bit of what we've put together and I want to have a smooth run between now and the Gold Cup if I can.

"Whilst I'm not frightened to run him in the King George, I don't think it's the right thing for him."

The Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham's Festival Trials Day is next on agenda for Protektorat, with the Gold Cup the ultimate target come March.

"We want to go for the Cotswold Chase and if that goes well, fantastic," said Skelton.

"He's entitled to improve, he's one of the youngest doing it and one of the least experienced doing it. Why couldn't he improve? I don't think we've seen the best of him yet."