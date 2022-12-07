Cold Steel defies hike to complete quick Dundalk double

The Andy Oliver-trained Cold Steel defied an 8lb rise for his breakthrough win last week, when justifying 11-4 favouritism in the Dundalk Stadium Gift Vouchers Available Online Handicap.

Ridden again by Billy Lee and always close to the pace, the Summer Front gelding had to battle hard to keep Riccardi Medici at bay by a neck.

“I was a wee bit worried about the bounce factor,” admitted Oliver. “Everything went well and I liked the way he battled through the last furlong. He’s a lovely-looking horse, with great size to him and we won’t be rushing him back again too soon.”

Oliver and Lee completed a fine double when Make Us Proud, a gelded son of Champs Elysees, registered an impressive debut success in the concluding maiden, powering clear to slam Banned by five lengths.

Untouched by the handicapper following a maiden win last week, Shangrilama followed up for Noel Meade and Colin Keane in the Now Racing Every Wednesday At Dundalk Nursery in Dundalk, getting the better of former stable-companion Pub Talk.

Liam Queally’s Profitable filly was left on a mark of 70 in the wake of her maiden success and, with Colin Keane taking over from Leigh Roche in the saddle, came from off the pace and dug deep to prevail by a half-length from a rival who was claimed by James McAuley after a recent course win for Meade.

Meade admitted: “I’m thrilled that she’s won two in a row, but I thought the other horse might beat her, on their work at home. This filly probably doesn’t kill herself in her work, or her races, but she seems to be thriving and won well again.”

Keane added: “She’s improving and is a very genuine filly. She picked up nicely and was only doing enough in front. She’s a short-actioned filly and appreciates this surface.”

Belatedly off the mark over course and distance last time, Jaafel bolted up under Joey Sheridan in the Join Us On Instagram @dundalk-stadium Handicap, completing a double for trainer Denis Hogan.

The Dark Angel gelding scooted home three lengths clear of Barbapapa, prompting Sheirdan to explain: “He’s a grand horse and has always worked well — all he needed was a bit of confidence. Daniel (King) gave him a peach of a ride the last day and the horse has turned inside out.”

The Hogan double had been initiated when apprentice Robert Whearty, having his first ride for the stable, delivered Royal Tribute, with a late surge to deny My Little Tip in the claimer.

Joseph O’Brien saddled three in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction 2-Y-0 Race and landed the spoils with the once-raced Sioux Nation filly Eluisive Tune, a facile 12-1 winner under Mikey Sheehy, who said: “She was drawn wide and was a bit further back than planned, but she quickened up nicely and put the race to bed well.”