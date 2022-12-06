Tramore report: Gaelic Warrior shows star quality

Willie Mullins has sent plenty of stars to Tramore in recent seasons, most notably dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo. But none of them produced a performance to match the display of 134-rated Gaelic Warrior, a runaway winner of yesterday’s opener, the Get Your 2023 Annual Badge Maiden Hurdle.

Pipped by Brazil in the ‘Boodles’ at Cheltenham on his only previous start for Closutton, Susannah Ricci’s four-year-old was sent off a red-hot 1/12 favourite to beat nine modest rivals. And he produced a spectacular display to come home, hard held, a massive 86 lengths of Littel Flour.

Having tracked the runner-up, Paul Townend’s mount jumped to the front at the fifth, was soon clear and, jumping quickly and accurately, galloped on relentlessly for a bloodless victory.

“It’s nice to get him back on track,” commented Townend, “I was happy to take a lead when Shane (Fitzgerald, on Little Flour) wanted to go. I just wanted to a go a good gallop, get him jumping and get a good blow into him. So it all worked out great – it’ll do his confidence good and I’m sure Willie has bigger and better plans for him.”

Ted Walsh saddled Gaoth Chuil, in the colours of local owner Michael Ryan, to win the But New Years Day Tickets Online Maiden Hurdle under a positive ride from Denis O’Regan.

Gaoth Chuil and Denis O'Regan (hoops) win the Tramore Mares Maiden Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

The four-year-old Harzand filly was always handy and stayed on dourly to see off odds-on favourites Knokcanard Lady by a half-length.

And Walsh commented, “She ran well in Naas the last day and was entitled to do that. She’s a good little mare, only four, and that’s her level. She’s all about stamina and, with luck, might win a little handicap – her mother was a very good mare and was placed in Royal Ascot.”

Out of her depth in a listed chase at Thurles last Thursday, Indie Belle, trained by Robert Widger, took advantage of a significant class-drop when justifying 6/4 favouritism, under a determined ride from Davy Russell, in the Doneraile Walk Beginners Chase.

The five-year-old fought off the attentions of Malinas Glory before holding the late surge of Prince Zaltar by three-quarters of a length, prompting her trainer to comment, “We entered her before she ran in Thurles and, while it was a bit soon, she came out of the race well – she was in the handicap chase too, but we went for the easier option.” “It’s brilliant to have Davy riding for us. She’s the only horse we have in training and might go back over hurdles at Leopardstown over Christmas – in a 0-116 handicap on December 28, if she gets into it.”

Another local handler on the mark was Noel Dooly, who saddled top-weight Cheerful Chap (Conor Brassil) to take the John Kiely Special Recognition Award Handicap Hurdle, his task made a lot easier when leader Getaway Abbey fell three from home, causing Jack Kennedy to be unseated from 4/11 favourite Arctic Ambition, who appeared to be travelling best.

And Dooly acknowledged, “It’s great to win a race in honour of John Kiely – our families have had plenty do with one another over the years – John trained a good horse, Kilbride King, for my father.”

Out of luck with Arctic Ambition, Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy captured the later Lady’s Cove Handicap Chase with the previously luckless 11/8 favourite Walkinng The Walk who came through to lead at the last before beating Costalita by two and a half lengths.

“He’s been knocking on the door and liked the track,” said Kennedy, “He enjoyed the bit of hustle and bustle before he got the gap – he wouldn’t want to be in front too soon.” And there was no joy for Cullentra in the bumper as 2/1 favourite Cardamon Hill (Aine O’Connor) failed by a length and a quarter to Michelle Gannon’s 16/1 shot Supremely West (Emily Cody).