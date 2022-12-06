Ronan McNally set to appeal IHRB findings into horses’ improvement in form

Trainer Ronan McNally is awaiting sanctions following the conclusion of a Referrals Committee hearing which found him guilty of numerous charges brought by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board investigation into alleged breaches which caused “serious damage to the interests of horseracing in Ireland.”

The committee, chaired by Justice Brian McGovern, sat to consider a total of 30 charges, 11 directly charged at McNally, and declared itself satisfied that the majority had been proved.

The Referrals Committee hearing followed an investigation by the IHRB into the improvement in form in a number of horses owned by McNally.

McNally has garnered many a headline in recent seasons for training horses which landed significant gambles, most notably Dreal Deal, who survived a juddering mistake on his way to justifying heavy support in a handicap hurdle at Navan on September 19, 2020. The horse won that race off a mark of 84 followed up on his next two starts on the Flat before winning back over hurdles off marks of 106 and 111. The subsequent Grade 2 winner currently holds a hurdling mark of 143.

In a detailed investigation, the IHRB alleged that McNally had used the racecourse as a training ground and for schooling in public with the objective of acquiring a lenient handicap rating for his horses,” and that he achieved “a pattern of improvement in form of horses at a level previously unfamiliar to experienced and long-serving handicapping officials.”

McNally was also accused of “passing information about the condition and wellbeing of Dreal Deal to allow others profit from betting on the horse with a betting organisation,” of “concealing his ownership of horse in other training yards and organising the manipulation of official handicap rating for All Class and Full Noise,” and of “treating the Rules of Racing in a cavalier manner.” In all of these instances, the committee was satisfied these items had been proved.

As part of the investigation, trainer David Peter Dunne was alleged to have “conspired with Mr. McNally to conceal his ownership of All Class and/or Full Noise,” and to have “supplied misleading information and/or false information to an official at a Stewards’ Enquiry on 27 March, 2021 at Navan.”

Jockeys Darragh O’Keeffe, Eoin O’Brien, and Mark Enright were also investigated for rides on horses mentioned in the case.

Amateur jockey O’Brien, who rode Dreal Deal at Navan on July 3, 2020, was found in breach of all four charges against him, including having “deliberately prevented the horse from exiting the stalls in a timely manner,” and riding in such a way that “the horse could not be seen to have been the subject of a genuine attempt to obtain from the horse a timely, real and substantial effort to achieve the best possible placing.” Enright was found guilty only of failing to report under Rule 213 about Dreal Deal’s slow start from the stalls at the Curragh on July 10, 2020.

Similarly, O’Keeffe was found in breach of just one of the charges brought against him, that of failing to make a report, under Rule 213, regarding the slow start and/or that the horse (Dreal Deal) took a blow during the race at Gowran Park on June 17, 2020.

Also under investigation for alleged breaches was point-to-point handler Ciaran Fennessy, who was alleged to have conspired with McNally and/or others to “engage in a corrupt and fraudulent practice in relation to the passing of inside information for betting purposes and/or concealing the true ability of horses so as to obtain handicap marks not reflective of their ability.” The committee was satisfied that this had been proved.

Sanctions in relation to all findings are not expected until early in the new year.

McNally has stated that he will almost certainly appeal the findings, reporting that “On legal advice I don’t want to make too much comment at this stage as there is still another hearing in January to attend. However, I am deeply disappointed and dissatisfied with the findings to date. I will almost certainly be appealing the charges.”