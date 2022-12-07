Dundalk preview: Cold Steel in line for repeat success

Dundalk preview: Cold Steel in line for repeat success

Cold Steel and Billy Lee (far) win the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap from Turf Rage (near) last week in Dundalk. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 07:00
John Ryan

Up 8lb. for a recent breakthrough success, the Andy Oliver-trained Cold Steel will be expected to follow-in the Dundalk Stadium Gift Vouchers Handicap in Dundalk.

The lightly-raced four-year-old showed promise in a trip of juvenile starts for Jessica Harrington in 2020, in maiden at the Curragh, Killarney and Listowel.

But the Summer Front gelding has clearly had issues and wasn’t seen again until making his stable debut for Oliver at the Curragh back in May, before catching the eye when fourth to Morning Approach in a Leopardstown handicap in mid-June.

Back after another break and making his polytrack debut, Cold Steel attracted plenty of support ahead of a mile and a half handicap here last week. And he got the job done in good style, apparently idling in front inside the final furlong but holding Turf Range by a half-length with Dreal Deal back in third.

Billy Lee’s mount appeared to have a bit in hand on that. And an 8lb. rise will put that theory to the test here as he drops back in trip with obvious follow-up claims.

Dangers include Michael Halford’s Riccardi Medici, 7lb. higher than when beating subsequent winners Chutzpal and Maura’s Gift over a mile and a half and, like the selection, open to further improvement.

Andy Oliver and Billy Lee also have prospects with Senor Carrots, stepping-up in trip, in the earlier Join On Instagram@dundalk-stadium Handicap.

A promising fourth to Linus Larrabee on his handicap debut two starts back, this fellow started favourite for a six-furlong handicap last week but, struggling over the trip, had to settle for fourth spot, beaten less than two lengths, behind Inishmot Prince.

Significantly, Oliver is stepping him up to a mile today, with a first-time tongue tie fitted. And compensation might be forthcoming.

The Ger Lyons-trained Skip James got off the mark at the fourth attempt when landing a course and distance nursery back in October. And, despite a hefty 9lb. rise in the ratings, to a mark of 82, Colin Keane’s mount might be capable of scoring again, under top-weight, in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction 2-Y-0 Race.

Narrowly beaten by Approaching Bear on his previous start, in a Fairyhouse claimer, Skip James took command before the furlong-pole before beating Tanaiyla last time, clearly enjoys this surface and might be capable of outpointing Andy Slattery’s 75-rated Blue News.

TRAMORE

John Ryan 

1.30. Majestic Colt 

2.05. Skip James (n.b.) 

2.40. Shangrilama 

3.15. Senor Carrots  

3.45. Inflection Point 

4.15. Midnight Fire 

4.45. Cold Steel (Nap) 

5.15. Reginalds Tower 

Next Best 

1.30. Shabaaby 

2.05. Blue News  

2.40. Pub Talk 

3.15. Oh Cleo  

3.45. Un Bacio Ancora  

4.15. Kuwait Direction  

4.45. Riccardi Medici 

5.15. Banned

More in this section

Ronan McNally set to appeal IHRB findings into horses’ improvement in form Ronan McNally set to appeal IHRB findings into horses’ improvement in form
Jack Kennedy on Teahupo kicks on to win 4/12/2022 Talking Horses: Honeysuckle's status undiminished by loss of unbeaten record
Irish Champion Hurdle date remains on Honeysuckle agenda Irish Champion Hurdle date remains on Honeysuckle agenda
<p>Gaelic Warrior ridden by Paul Townend win the Tramore Races Maiden Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Tramore report: Gaelic Warrior shows star quality

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.285 s