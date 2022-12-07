Dundalk preview: Cold Steel in line for repeat success

Up 8lb. for a recent breakthrough success, the Andy Oliver-trained Cold Steel will be expected to follow-in the Dundalk Stadium Gift Vouchers Handicap in Dundalk.

The lightly-raced four-year-old showed promise in a trip of juvenile starts for Jessica Harrington in 2020, in maiden at the Curragh, Killarney and Listowel.

But the Summer Front gelding has clearly had issues and wasn’t seen again until making his stable debut for Oliver at the Curragh back in May, before catching the eye when fourth to Morning Approach in a Leopardstown handicap in mid-June.

Back after another break and making his polytrack debut, Cold Steel attracted plenty of support ahead of a mile and a half handicap here last week. And he got the job done in good style, apparently idling in front inside the final furlong but holding Turf Range by a half-length with Dreal Deal back in third.

Billy Lee’s mount appeared to have a bit in hand on that. And an 8lb. rise will put that theory to the test here as he drops back in trip with obvious follow-up claims.

Dangers include Michael Halford’s Riccardi Medici, 7lb. higher than when beating subsequent winners Chutzpal and Maura’s Gift over a mile and a half and, like the selection, open to further improvement.

Andy Oliver and Billy Lee also have prospects with Senor Carrots, stepping-up in trip, in the earlier Join On Instagram@dundalk-stadium Handicap.

A promising fourth to Linus Larrabee on his handicap debut two starts back, this fellow started favourite for a six-furlong handicap last week but, struggling over the trip, had to settle for fourth spot, beaten less than two lengths, behind Inishmot Prince.

Significantly, Oliver is stepping him up to a mile today, with a first-time tongue tie fitted. And compensation might be forthcoming.

The Ger Lyons-trained Skip James got off the mark at the fourth attempt when landing a course and distance nursery back in October. And, despite a hefty 9lb. rise in the ratings, to a mark of 82, Colin Keane’s mount might be capable of scoring again, under top-weight, in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction 2-Y-0 Race.

Narrowly beaten by Approaching Bear on his previous start, in a Fairyhouse claimer, Skip James took command before the furlong-pole before beating Tanaiyla last time, clearly enjoys this surface and might be capable of outpointing Andy Slattery’s 75-rated Blue News.