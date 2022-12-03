Facile Vega in cruise control on jumping bow at Fairyhouse

Facile Vega maintained his unbeaten record with a foot-perfect display on his eagerly-anticipated hurdling debut at Fairyhouse.
Facile Vega in cruise control on jumping bow at Fairyhouse

Facile Vega and Paul Townend after winning by 14 lenghts for owners Hammer & Trowel Syndicate and trainer Willie Mullins.

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 14:57
Alan Magee

Facile Vega maintained his unbeaten record with a foot-perfect display on his eagerly-anticipated hurdling debut at Fairyhouse.

As a son of six-time Cheltenham Festival heroine Quevega, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old carried all before him in the bumper sphere last season - winning each of his four starts including big-race triumphs at the Dublin Racing Festival, the Cheltenham Festival and the Punchestown Festival.

He was unsurprisingly a very short price to make a successful transition to the jumping game in division two of the Fingal Ravens Raceday Maiden Hurdle - and anyone tempted by the odds of 1-9 will have had few concerns.

With Paul Townend taking over in the saddle from the trainer's son, Patrick, Facile Vega travelled supremely well and jumped accurately throughout the two-mile contest, before starting to go through the gears swinging for home.

Once given his head, the son of Walk In The Park readily extended clear, passing the post with 14 lengths in hand over An Mhi.

Mullins said: "I was very happy how he jumped for a horse first time out and making his own running. He hurdled like a handicapper and it was a fantastic performance.

"I'm not sure what happened at the third-last and Paul thought something just caught his eye. He just gave him a squeeze and he took off up the straight.

"We'll see how he is after this and maybe look at Christmas."

More in this section

The Betfair Tingle Creek Festival - Day Two - Sandown Park Racecourse Jonbon simply dazzling in Henry VIII victory at Sandown
Boylesports Becher Chase Day - Aintree Racecourse - Saturday December 3rd Noble Yeats wows on return to scene of his greatest triumph
Shishkin file photo Talking Horses: Shishkin set to shine in Tingle Creek
The Betfair Tingle Creek Festival - Day Two - Sandown Park Racecourse

Edwardstone records scintillating Tingle Creek triumph

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.253 s