Fairyhouse weekend tips: Good Land can make winning start to jumping career

While the lion’s share of the focus of the weekend’s action in Fairyhouse is on Sunday’s card, there are some promising sorts in action Saturday afternoon, particularly in the two divisions of the Fingal Ravens Raceday Maiden Hurdle.

Good Land looked well above average when winning a Wexford bumper on his return from a long absence and if he can run to a similar level on his first start over timber, he will take a great deal of beating in the first division of the maiden.

A promising second to Grand Paradis in a bumper at this meeting in 2020, he was off from then until late October of this year but looked ready to make up for last time. Just a six-year-old, there is plenty of time for him to realise his potential, and there is no obvious reason he will not prove even better over timber than in bumpers.

This is a tough introduction, with the likes of Joyeux Machin, Hartur D’arc, and Benaud in opposition, but he is as promising as any of them and can make a winning start to his jumping career.

Unbeaten Champion Bumper winner Facile Vega makes his hurdling debut in the second division and given his pure class and versatility in bumpers, it is all but impossible to oppose Willie Mullins’ runner, but that does not mean there are not interesting runners in opposition.

Chief amongst those rivals is the Henry de Bromhead-trained Arctic Bresil, who makes his track debut. He finished runner-up in the Tattersalls point-to-point from which the winner and third were both sold for £300,000 (€350,099) and he was sold for £305,000 (€355,934). He came in for favourable mention in a recent visit to the De Bromhead yard and is worth noting, even if this looks a near-impossible task.

Sunday’s card is about Honeysuckle and her attempt to win a fourth consecutive Grade One Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace. There isn’t a great reason to oppose the thus-far unbeaten mare, who won this in a canter in 2021, and it will put a dampener on the entire meeting should she not emerge victorious. The race for the places will be keenly contested but the only other mare in the race, Echoes In Rain, can come out on top in the battle for the minor placings.

The nap on Sunday’s card goes to Banbridge in the Grade One Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase. His hurdling form fell short of the very top level but peaked with victory in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

In two runs to date over fences, he has looked a much-improved performer. He hardly had to break sweat to make a winning start and was even more impressive in a Grade Two at Cheltenham. What was most pleasing about both performances was the way he attacked his fences.

Both of those wins were over two miles, but his Festival victory was over two and a half, and so there is no concern on that score as he steps up in trip on Sunday. He can complete his hat-trick at the expense of Three Stripe Life, Thedevilscoachman, and Shadow Rider.

The Royal Bond Novice Hurdle is the other Grade One on the card and Marine Nationale can land the spoils for trainer Barry Connell, who was the winning owner when The Tullow Tank took the 2013 renewal.

The selection was impressive when making a winning debut in a Punchestown bumper in late May and when following up at the August meeting in Killarney. He then embarked on his hurdling career and, in a slowly run race, showed he possessed plenty of pace as he quickened away to win readily.

This is a huge step up in grade but there is no mistaking the promise of the five-year-old and he can give his young rider, Michael O’Sullivan, a first win at the top level. Champ Kiely is also unbeaten in three runs inside the rails and has obvious claims. Irish Point has top-grade form in French bumpers and made a winning start over hurdles, in Cork, while Path D’oroux’s Galway form received a boost from the runner-up, and he is another bright prospect in a fascinating race.