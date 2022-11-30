Inishmot Prince again reigns supreme at Dundalk

The Tom McCourt-trained course specialist Inishmot Prince and stable apprentice James Ryan struck for the fourth time at Dundalk when defying top-weight in the Christmas Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

The four-year-old, whose three previous wins came at the minimum trip, travelled powerfully through the race and, despite idling in front, stayed going well to win cosily by a half-length from No Speed Limit in a blanket-finish.

“He’s a great horse to have anything to do with,” stated McCourt. “That’s his first win over six furlongs. He likes a bit of daylight and, in his last three runs, he’s travelled a lot better. He used to get too far back in his races, but really seems to be enjoying himself.”

Eddie Lynam supplied a notable one-two in the first division of the (47-65) Dundalk Stadium Gift Vouchers Available Online Handicap as Selective Power, a half-brother to Slade Power, opened his account at the expense of hat-trick-seeking top-weight and joint-favourite Linus Larrabee.

Ridden by Chris Hayes, the Tamayuz gelding prevailed by a neck, prompting Lynam to comment: “He’s bred to be a good horse but he’s not. He’s okay at home, but he walks the box at the races and gets in a tizz. He just isn’t straight-forward. But it’s good to win with him — the family has been good to me and so have his owners.”

Similarly, Joseph O’Brien provided first and second in the Now Racing Every Wednesday At Dundalk Maiden as frustrating eight-race maiden River Rain belatedly opened her account, holding off stable-companion and favourite Dancing Tango by two and a quarter lengths.

Out of luck with favourite Senor Carrots earlier, Andy Oliver and Billy Lee struck in the finale, the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap as joint top-weight Cold Steel, racing on the polytrack for the first time, ran out a decisive winner from Turf Range, with favourite Dreal Deal third.

Colin Keane delivered the Ciarán Murphy-trained Coolcalmncollected with a strong late surge to deny favourite Not Too Real Bad by a half-length in the six-furlong DundalkStadium.com Nursery, the 8-1 shot getting up to triumph by a half-length.

Mark Enright partnered the Jenny Lynch-trained Chutzpal to a gutsy win over Well Funded in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap.

Market drifter Shangrilama (16-1) belatedly opened her account in the opening two-year-old auction maiden, staying on dourly for Leigh Roche to see off debutante Den Of Iniquity by a neck.

The winner is trained by Noel Meade, who said: “She’s stronger and has matured a bit. She looks great and stays well, so it’s great to win with her.”

Few Dundalk meetings pass without a winner for Ado McGuinness. And he struck again when Leclerc (Adam Caffrey) justified 5-2 favouritism in a division of the seven-furlong 47-65 handicap, the trainer commenting: “He’s had a few solid runs and was entitled to win one. I was a bit worried about the trip. But he did it well and Adam was very cool on him. He’s huge and had lots of problems before we got him, but, with luck, he should collect again.”