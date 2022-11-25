Ten to Follow: The National Hunt hurdling hopefuls who may deliver big at 2023  festivals

STATE MAN (Age 5), Willie Mullins, Form111F, Official Rating 151.

French import State Man fell when odd-on favourite on his Irish debut in a Leopardstown maiden hurdle last Christmas. In retrospect, rarely has such a certainty hit the deck. Unbeaten in three after that mishap he was cleverly placed to win The County Hurdle at Cheltenham and rounded off by winning the Grade One novice at Punchestown. Only five, and rapidly improving, Mullins considered sending him novice chasing but chose wisely to choose another year of hurdling given his performance in Sunday’s Morgiana at Punchestown. He has some big names to slay in the Champion and needs to improve at least another 10 Lbs to win it, but if his current trajectory continues then he comes strongly into the picture.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Champion Hurdle 6/1.

LOVE ENVOI (6), Harry Fry, 21111, OR 139

When Cork jockey, Noel Fehily retired from the saddle a couple of years ago his retirement venture was to build and manage commercial syndicates. He’s got off to fast start with his two of his first investments winning eight times in total. The star of the show is Love Envoi who ran up a sequence of five wins, including the Mare’s Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham festival. She followed that up with a good second to Brandy Love at Punchestown. The key to Love Envoi is the ground. Three of her five wins have been on heavy and one on soft. If the rain gets into the Cotswolds turf over the coming months, she will be hard to beat in the Mare’s Hurdle.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Mare’s Hurdle 10/1.

BLAZING KHAL (6), Charles Byrnes, 11114, OR 147.

Renowned ‘bookie basher’ Charles Byrnes has built his brand around the execution of long -range plans in handicaps but he has far more arrows in his quiver than that. He’s shown with horses such as Solwhit, Cailin Alainn and Weapons Amnesty that he can handle Grade One winning stars and Blazing Khal could be another. Unbeaten in three races over hurdles he won twice over a trip at Cheltenham and the six-year-old was favourite for the Albert Bartlett novice hurdle last season before a setback ruled him out of the festival. Byrnes has yet to fully commit to his programme due to some ongoing injury niggles but with normal improvement he could well emulate erstwhile stable companion Solwhit by winning the Stayers Hurdle.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Stayers Hurdle 6/1

GAELIC WARRIOR (4), Willie Mullins, 2, OR 129.

One of the more memorable sub-plots from the last season’s festival narrative was the gamble on Gaelic Warrior in the Boodle’s Handicap Hurdle. A French import with solid form Mullins' went fishing for a handicap mark and found it hard to believe when he was allocated a feather-weight rating of only 129. The German bred gelding was immediately confined to barracks to preserve that mark and then backed down to 6/4 in the Boodles. The wheels came off the gamble when he was collared close home by Brazil and beaten a short head. Probably the best second season maiden hurdler in the country, Mullin’s is waiting for softer ground before testing him over a distance in novice hurdles.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Ballymore Hurdle 14/1.

Trainer Willie Mullins

LUCCIA (11), Nicky Henderson, Not/Rated

“She was highly impressive in her bumpers last season,” said her trainer, Nicky Henderson last month, “and her win in a listed bumper at Sandown in the spring was breath-taking.” Notable praise from a man who knows how to separate wheat from chaff and his four-year old mare should develop into decent novice hurdler through the winter months. The Sandown race was short of being top class but she won on the bridle having quickened well after the last. Given his increasingly conservative approach Henderson will probably confine her to a three or four-run season, but it should pay to stay on the right side of her when she does turn up.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Mare’s Novice Hurdle 9/1.

COUGAR (3), Padraig Roche, 11, N/R.

When he first encountered his luxurious lodgings at Aidan O’Brien’s place, Cougar probably wouldn’t have expected to be contesting Juvenile hurdles on chilly winter afternoons as a three-year-old. By the great Japanese sire, Deep Impact, father of Ballydoyle luminaries such as Saxon Warrior, Snowfall and Augustine Rodin, Cougar built a decent rating of eighty-six on the flat and was then transferred to JP McManus ownership and consigned to Padraig Roche for a jumping career. He has started perfectly with two wins from two so far and the graded juvenile race at the Fairyhouse Drinmore meeting in early December will provide more clues to his future pathway.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Triumph Hurdle 14/1.

SONIGINO (5), Paul Nicholls, 11544

Part owned by Sir Alex Ferguson it seems probable that Sonigino got some of the infamous hair-dryer treatment at the end of last season when the best he could do from five efforts was a moderate third in a Haydock novice hurdle. He obviously paid attention to the gaffer because he has won his first two starts this year including a thirteen-length romp at Chepstow last time. He’s gone up a stone to 133 for those two wins and although disappointing next time out at Cheltenham he should be competitive in some of the big winter weekend winter handicap hurdles.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: N/A.

BOTOX HAS (6) Gary Moore, 21232.

The inelegantly named Botox Has owes the Moore family a few favours and could easily deliver on them through the winter in staying handicap hurdles. Trained by Gary Moore his son, Josh, broke his back when he fell on him at Plumpton a year ago. He was a good second to Shoot First on his reappearance at Cheltenham last month and time will probably show that the winner, trained by Charles Byrnes, was thrown into that race rated 129 and a concession of 11 lbs for a two-length beating was far from a shoddy performance. He followed up with a good win at Haydock last week, Botox Has looks a pure stayer and one to keep on the right side of over a trip on good to soft.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Pertemps Handicap Hurdle 14/1.

ABSOLUTE NOTIONS (4), Gordon Elliot, 1.

It can be difficult to decipher the strength of races when entries are restricted to horse purchased at a specific sale. However, The Goff’s Land Rover Bumper, run annually at the Punchestown festival, can generally be relied on to throw up future winners. Gordon Elliot saddled five in last April’s renewal. The longest-priced of them was Absolute Notions who came from a long way back, was switched late and still won going away by six lengths, with twelve lengths back to the third. Elliot has won this race previously with the likes of Commander of Fleet and Petit Mouchoir and is optimistic for his surprise winner. Sold for a massive €370K to big owners Robcour immediately after the race he confirmed his wellbeing in his reappearance last week and should continue to improve for a trip.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle 20/1.

BLIZZARD OF OZ (4), 2, Willie Mullins.

And finally, a pin sticker. Which of Willie’s to back for the Champion Bumper? In fairness the man himself probably couldn’t (or wouldn’t) be able to tell you which of his charges might run at this early stage of the season but something must win it, so why not Blizzard of Oz? In his only run to date he spilt two good Mullins horses in a listed Bumper at Limerick in March and, interestingly, was moved to Closutton since then.

Recommended Ante-Post bet: Champion Bumper 25/1.