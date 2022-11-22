Limerick report: Jimmy Mangan thrilled to give Mikey O'Connor a winner

Jimmy Mangan was just as happy for the winning jockey, Mikey O’Connor, after watching his Capture The Action win the Annual Membership Only €180 Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, the fourth race on Tuesday’s card in Limerick.

The nine-year-old has been a smashing mare for all connections and this victory was her fourth on the track, and fifth of her career.

“Mikey started off with me, as a young lad, and I’m delighted to give him a winner,” said Mangan. “He was with me until he finished school and then he went to Henry (de Bromhead). I told him he had to go somewhere, and he’s in the right place and please God he will go up the ladder.

“That’s his first winner for me. He hasn’t had too many rides for me because every time I ring, Henry has a horse. It was just lucky he didn’t have one today. He’s well able to ride.”

Regarding the winning mare, Mangan added: “When she won the confined (point-to-point) in Carrigtwohill, we honestly thought that was her lot because she was very average. But she just got better and better, and we found out a secret about her: You must give the outside to no one. She will not jump or go in amongst horses."

There could hardly have been a more fitting winner to the opener, the Book For Christmas At LimerickRaces.ie Maiden Hurdle, as Luimneach won for Limerick native Dessie McDonogh and local owner JP McManus. It was unsurprising to see the late support for the unexposed five-year-old and despite a mistake at the second-last, which cost him valuable momentum, he responded well to Aidan Kelly’s drive to get up late for a narrow but shade comfortable victory.

Brookie was called from the reserves for the second race, which was the first division of the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, and he made the most of the opportunity. Representing the Galway Hurdle-winning trainer-jockey combination of Tony Martin and Liam McKenna, he was a little free in the early part of the race but gave generously in the finish to see off promising debutant Walk With Paul by half a length.

“He’s a nice horse, and has plenty of experience,” said Martin. “He was second in a Killarney bumper, behind a good horse (Mon Coeur), and he jumps well and hopefully he will make a nice chaser. The ground was probably as soft as he would want but that’s why we came here, we thought it wouldn’t be as deep as other places.

“He was a bit strong early and is still a bit of a baby in his head, even though he has had plenty of runs, and you would be hoping he would improve a bit.”

There was some late drama in the second division of the maiden hurdle, which went the way of the Jarleth Fahey-trained and Peter Smithers-ridden Elusive Guy.

Phils Choice led into the straight and was still a few lengths clear racing to the second-last. At the last moment, she ducked right and crashed out through the running rail and put her rider, Paddy O’Hanlon, through the wing of the hurdle. Fortunately, both were fine after the incident.

The outcome of the race was still uncertain at that stage but Elusive Guy, a lightly-raced four-year-old, quickened up nicely after the last to collar Hi Ski, who had inherited the lead following Phils Choice’s departure.

It was a red-letter day for jockey Diarmuid Moloney, who rode his first track winner aboard the Grainne O’Connor-trained Brandy Harbour in the Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival 26-29 December Handicap Hurdle.

It was plain sailing for the 24-year-old Ardnacrusha native as he sent the 3-1 favourite clear over final obstacles for a wide-margin win. The winning rider spent a year with Paul Nicholls but broke his hand and subsequently returned home for greater opportunities. On this evidence, he will not be long waiting to add to his tally.

Co Clare trainer Aengus King, who sent out the 14-year-old Capture The Drama to win recently at Clonmel, sent out the nine-years-younger Chainofconsequence to take the Follow Us On Twitter @LimerickRaces Handicap Hurdle. A half-brother to the useful Golden Jewel, this fellow benefited from a positive ride by Gavin Brouder and found plenty under pressure to see off market leaders Positive Thinker and Tomjackwilliam.

Daniel King, who has ridden 15 winners on the Flat this year, put a fifth National Hunt victory of the season on his CV when guiding the Jennifer Lee-trained Well Polly to a comfortable victory in the Patrickswell Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

Point-to-point winner Shecouldbeanything was an uneasy favourite in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper but the five-year-old, ridden by Aine O’Connor and trained by Gordon Elliott for Michael Hanrahan, made all the running and readily went clear in the straight to ensure a winning start to her track career.