Henry de Bromhead baffled by A Plus Tard's Haydock no-show 

Henry de Bromhead remains baffled at the lacklustre performance of A Plus Tard in Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock. The Cheltenham Gold Cup winner was an odds-on favourite to complete back-to-back wins in the Grade One contest, but it never looked likely and his rider, Rachael Blackmore, eventually called time on her mount’s effort as they faced up to the third-last fence.

“I just saw him this morning and he trotted out perfectly,” De Bromhead reported on Monday morning from his Knockeen Stables. “We just don’t know at the moment. Our vet was doing a lot of things with him this morning and I haven’t spoken to him since.

“His bloods were done last Monday and were perfect, and I think the racecourse checked his heart straight afterward, and we scoped him, and he was perfect. People were saying he was a bit reluctant to go down to the start, but I didn’t see that. Genuinely, I actually just don’t know what happened.”

To the suggestion that last season’s Cheltenham heroics may have taken their toll, he replied: “I’d say you always have a hard race in the Gold Cup, but he came back looking great and we were delighted with him. His work has been amazing. He worked really well 10 days, or two weeks ago.

“With APT, could it be as simple as the ground? I definitely felt we weren’t travelling as well or jumping as well as we did last year, or as we normally would. But he can do that — in the Gold Cup, I thought, at stages, that he wasn’t blowing me away.

“Rachael said she was never happy but, coming out of the backstraight for the last time, I said ‘now we’re getting there’ but we needed a bit of a shove to get there, whereas we travelled very easily into it (last year). I felt it was too bad to be ground. We’re kind of stunned, to be honest.”

Unless something comes to light, the plan for the season will remain as it was, with the Savills Chase at Leopardstown the next target on the road back to the Gold Cup.

“You’ve still got the guts of six weeks to the Savills Chase. We’d love to go there once we feel he’s right, but obviously we’ll be doing every test we can between now and then.

“You’d prefer to have a reason, but sometimes you don’t, and they come back anyhow.”

Talking horses, whether it be good results or bad — and, in recent weeks, they have been more good than bad — has De Bromhead in his comfort zone, though thoughts of his late son, Jack, are seldom far from the forefront of his mind.

“It’s horrific, no parent should have to go through it,” he says, frankly. “You have your good days, your bad days, but what do you do? I suppose I’m lucky to be doing something I really enjoy doing. It’s tough at times, and when you’re as low as I am, the disappointments are even harder to deal with.”

Saturday was one of those days, but there is always some light to shine through the gloom.

“But then I had Mia (Jack’s twin sister) with me, and her friend, and my father-in-law came over, so we had a lovely day at Haydock.

“It was really frustrating with ATP, but the Thompsons (owners) are amazing. Richard was brilliant afterwards, he just said ‘we’re in bonus territory now,’ but obviously we’re all really disappointed. It’s fine for him to say that but we need to work out why it went wrong.”

One for whom no excuse has ever been needed is the imperious Honeysuckle, the unbeaten, two-time Champion Hurdle winner who will soon make a bid for a record fourth Hatton’s Grace.

“She’s great, in really good form,” he reports. “She schooled this morning, and she was brilliant, and seems really well. Her work is really good — whatever that counts for now! She’s got one more, bigger piece of work and then off to the Hatton’s Grace.

“I wouldn’t push them to the point that I’d tell you (if she’s as good as ever) and I’ll see that on the day when you guys do as well. Bar they’re working deplorably, you’re not really going to push them to that limit. If you do, you won’t have them for very long.”

That said, she will be more than straight enough to defend her perfect record.

“I wouldn’t mind running a young horse and it takes a blow and will improve but those older horses, when they’re only running three or four times a year, you want it to really count.

“She’s been there, done it all, and stood the test of time. She seems to be able to do it no matter what the ground, no matter what trip, no matter what the pace. That’s how I’d look at it.

“All we can do is keep trying to have her as right as we can, try and beat who we can, and if someone beats us, fair play to them. We’ve had some spin with her.”

To the suggestion another season unbeaten, particularly one culminating in a third Champion Hurdle, might earn her a place in the conversation about the greatest racehorses of all time, he offers: “I think she should anyhow, to be honest. For what she’s done already, I think she’s entitled to that.”

When De Bromhead talks about Bob Olinger, it is quite clear he believes he is amongst the most talented thoroughbreds to ever grace the Knockeen yard. Last season, over fences, didn’t live up to expectations but a recent return to hurdling has the trainer believing his charge can yet fulfil his immense promise.

“His work is excellent. He’s a very, very good work horse, and he showed it on the track before. Hopefully he just needed the run (behind Home By The Lee), and the other horse just outbattled and outstayed him. On raw ability, he’s up there with the best I’ve had.

“If Home By The Lee hadn’t been there, I’d dread to think what you guys might be saying about him. You’d be saying he’s back. He’d have been very impressive beating Zanahiyr and Flooring Porter.

“When you have an engine like he has, my most important thing is to be able to utilise the engine. Special Tiara had a good engine, but his forte was jumping, whereas this guy has a savage engine, and his jumping might let him down a little bit. I was hoping he just didn’t want to jump fences, and I think it looked like that the other day.”

There are numerous more, including former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo and recent Down Royal Champion Chase winner Envoi Allen, to chase the top prizes this season, but the next generation must also be catered for, particularly as the competition in Irish racing is so great.

“You have to keep trying to source them, and, luckily, we have brilliant support to do that. We have some lovely horses coming through.

“Arctic Bresil is a nice horse, Inthepocket (Wexford maiden hurdle winner) was nice and Hiddenvalley Lake (Navan maiden hurdle winner) is nice. There are loads of really nice horses coming through, mainly from point-to-points. Barry The Butcher looks nice, and Heart Wood looked nice the other day. But you need them, as it’s so competitive.

“We’ve a hundred-odd (horses), and I don’t need any more than that. Sometimes you think we’re going to get behind, and you probably need numbers, but we try to be selective in what we buy and are very lucky to get the support we get from everyone to buy them.

“How I manage my thoughts on that is when you see what we’ve had from buying even less than what we buy now, we’ve had some incredible horses in the last few years. Maybe I got lucky and that was my lot for my career, but that’s how I placate myself when I think we might get left behind.”