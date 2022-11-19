Protektorat stars as A Plus Tardpulled up in Betfair Chase 

Protektorat put himself in the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture with a commanding victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Third behind A Plus Tard at the Festival in March, Dan Skelton's charge reversed that form in style as Henry de Bromhead's 1-2 favourite failed to fire and was pulled up three out.

Bristol De Mai led the quintet along as he sought a fourth victory in the race, but as they went down the back for the second time, Harry Skelton was moving his mount closer to the pace and alongside Nigel Twiston-Davies' gallant grey.

Skelton remained motionless as the field turned for home and simply had to bide his time to catch up with the game Bristol De Mai before cruising into the lead and coming home at a canter.

It was just the winner's fourth attempt at a distance of three miles and above and the sponsors responded by making Protektorat 10-1 from 25s for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and 5s from 12-1 for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Paddy Power pushed out A Plus Tard to 10-1 from 4-1 for the Gold Cup, with Galopin Des Champs the 11-4 favourite.

"We didn't have a plan for beyond this, we are looking at the Gold Cup in the spring because we ran in the race last year," said Dan Skelton.

"But I always felt this horse could improve. He's not an old horse, he has had three goes at the trip - once it didn't count it was an afterthought, once was the Gold Cup, and once was at Aintree.

"This today was his fourth go and he is allowed to improve for a lot of reasons. I'm chuffed to bits, it's absolutely magic."

On future plans he added: "I said in my Racing Post stable tour I may go to the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield during the Winter Million weekend (January 22), or the Cotswolds Chase (at Cheltenham on January 28), but he won't be going to the King George, no way.

"Today is a big stepping stone, but the favourite underperformed. We're going to have to cross swords with them again when they're on a better day. It's always a strong division this and we're proud to have one right up there."

Harry Skelton added: "That was very good and honestly, I've never had a feeling like that. Down the back he was just unbelievable and full credit must go to Dan and the team. He's not easy at home this horse, he's a bit of a handful and takes a bit of riding.

"He was jumping so well that I could fill up and I'm glad I had a look round when I did, he was always going very easily. I'll leave plans to Dan, who's done a fantastic job so far, but make no mistake, we were ready today and this was our day on this ground.

"Dan very much knew we had to be ready today, so we'll sit back and enjoy that for a bit and then let's see where it takes us. Today was in the planning for a long time.

"These days don't come around very often and this is what we all work for. We've got a great team and me and Dan at the top of the list with our names in the papers, but there's a lot of people behind the scenes who will enjoy this win - it wasn't for me and Dan, it was for the whole team.

"We've got a lot of horses at home and a lot of supportive owners, so this means an awful lot. We've made a bit of a name for over-celebrating perhaps but I think if you don't enjoy those, you're in the wrong job."

Eldorado Allen was an 11-length second and trainer Joe Tizzard was satisfied in defeat.

He said: "I am delighted and that was almost like having a winner. He has run a blinder and Brendan (Powell) said he galloped all the way to the line. I am as proud as punch. Protektorat was a great winner.

"I am not sure where he goes next but he has a King George entry and we'll have a look. He doesn't owe us anything."

Frodon was a further seven and a half lengths back in third for Paul Nicholls, who said: "He has run a great race and stayed on well.

"We said there was some good prize money on offer and he has got some of it. I am thrilled.

"From the way he stayed on, it almost looks like he wants a bit further these days! I am not totally sure where he goes next, but he could go back to Kempton for the King George (which Frodon won in 2020)."