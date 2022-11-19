Goshen powers to Coral Hurdle honours

Goshen capitalised on the absence of Constitution Hill t
Goshen powers to Coral Hurdle honours

ASCOT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jamie Moore riding Goshen clear the last to win The Coral Hurdle at Ascot Racecourse on November 19, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 15:12

Goshen capitalised on the absence of Constitution Hill to make a winning return to hurdles in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot.

The race was billed as the starting point for last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, but Nicky Henderson ruled the Seven Barrows star out on Saturday morning due to the ground, leaving just four to go to post.

Both the 6-5 winner and evens favourite Brewin'upastorm had a point to prove heading into the two-mile-three-furlong Grade Two and the main protagonists were side by side tracking the pace as For Pleasure took the quartet along.

It was Goshen who made the first move, with Jamie Moore taking his mount to the lead shortly after the third last, but there was little to separate the duo as they jumped two out.

However, by the time they had reached the final flight it was Goshen who had gained the upper hand and he was pushed out by Jamie Moore for an eight-and-a-half-length success.

More in this section

A Plus Tard File Photo Talking Horses: A Plus Tard can complete Betfair Chase brace
Clonmel tips: Blue Lord can strike for Willie Mullins Clonmel tips: Blue Lord can strike for Willie Mullins
Jonbon makes perfect start to life over fences Jonbon makes perfect start to life over fences
<p>TALENTED PROSPECT: State Man can land the spoils in Sunday's Grade One Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Weekend Irish tips: Queens Brook can turn tables on Heaven Help Us 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.243 s