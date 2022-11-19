Talking Horses: A Plus Tard can complete Betfair Chase brace

The National Hunt season goes up a notch on Saturday as Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard and runaway Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Constitution Hill make their eagerly-awaited returns to action.

A Plus Tard is back at Haydock where he will be looking to successfully defend the Betfair Chase crown he won in stunning style 12 months ago. A 22-length victory that day established him as the one to beat in the Gold Cup and, while he blotted his copybook with a narrow defeat to Galvin in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last Christmas, he was in a different league to his rivals at Cheltenham, devouring the hill en route to a 15-length victory.

As trainer Henry de Bromhead has conceded, it's not ideal that conditions at Haydock this weekend will be far more testing than was the case last year but A Plus Tard’s first Cheltenham success, the Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase at the 2019 Festival, came on soft ground so it’ll be a big surprise if the mud proves his undoing here.

The rain will definitely help the cause of Bristol De Mai, a three-time winner of this Grade One, but he’ll need to produce a career-best performance to lower the colours of A Plus Tard. That’s asking a lot of a horse now rising 12.

Protektorat also has winning form on testing ground and Dan Skelton’s charge ran a decent race to finish a distant third to A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup. However, he flopped at Aintree on his final start last season and it’s hard to see any obvious reason why he should turn the tables on the favourite here.

One slight oddity on A Plus Tard’s CV is that he has not yet recorded successive victories but it’ll be a big shock if that surprising anomaly is not put right this afternoon. Given the conditions, his margin of victory is unlikely to be as big as last year but his class should see him home in front.

A Plus Tard might not be the only Irish raider to win at Haydock as Run For Oscar, last seen winning the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on the Flat, has obvious claims for Charles Byrnes in the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap. The fact he also boasts winning form at Haydock — albeit on the Flat — only adds to his appeal.

Elsewhere at Haydock, Old Roan Chase runner-up Hitman looks to have a straightforward task in the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase while Good Boy Bobby has decent claims in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase.

At Ascot, all eyes will be on Constitution Hill in the Coral Hurdle. It’s a reflection of the breathtaking brilliance he displayed as a novice that he starts his first season in open company as the red-hot favourite to dethrone unbeaten two-time Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle next March.

In truth, we won’t learn much from this Grade Two cruise but it’ll be great to see this fantastic talent back on a racecourse.

While the undoubted star of the show, Constitution Hill will be just one of three 2022 Cheltenham Festival winners returning to action at Ascot.

And with Hitman’s first preference Haydock, the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase should be a penalty kick for Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner L’Homme Presse.

The Gold Cup is the target for Venetia Williams’ charge this season and, if that is to be a realistic aim, L’Homme Presse needs to be taking care of business here.

Arkle Trophy hero Edwardstone has more on his plate in the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase but if Alan King’s charge is going to be competitive with two-mile kings Energumene and Shishkin in the top Grade Ones this season, he’ll need to be able to successfully shoulder top weight here.