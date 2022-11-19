Weekend Irish tips: Queens Brook can turn tables on Heaven Help Us 

Saturday’s card in Punchestown is the lesser of the two weekend meetings at the venue but there are numerous interesting clashes, not least the renewed rivalry of Queens Brook and Heaven Help Us in the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares’ Hurdle.

Last month in Limerick, they finished third and second respectively behind surprising winner Rebel Ivy, but Queens Brook can reverse the form and get her season back on track.

Gordon Elliott’s mare patently needed that run and likely blew up coming out of the backstraight before staying on again in the closing stages. While this race is half a mile shorter than that one, the benefit of that run should be enough to ensure she reverses the form with Heaven Help Us.

She finished runner-up in last season’s Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, for which she had a less-than-ideal prep. She is a class act and is just preferred to former Coral Cup winner Heaven Help Us, who will also step up for that Limerick outing.

Journey With Me and Kilcruit, who clash in the Lily & Wild Beginners’ Chase, also have a bit of history. The former, trained by Henry de Bromhead, finished in front of the latter when first and third in a maiden hurdle at last season’s Christmas meeting and can confirm the form when the two embark on their chasing careers today.

The O’Connor Heating & Plumbing Supporting Longford GAA Maiden Hurdle is a fascinating race in which the market should tell a tale. Absolute Notions, who won the Goffs Land Rover Bumper and was subsequently sold for €370,000, makes his hurdling debut in the Robcour colours, and Gordon Elliott’s horse will surely have a big say in this one.

However, he has some useful rivals to contend with, not least the 102-rated Flat recruit Benaud, and Joshua Des Flos, who makes his debut for Joseph O’Brien having finished second in a bumper won by Ballybawn Belter and in which third-placed The Four Sixes showed the form in good light by winning a maiden hurdle on Thursday at Clonmel.

On Sunday’s card in Punchestown, State Man can make a successful step into open company by taking the Grade One Unibet Morgiana Hurdle. Unbeaten in completed starts for Willie Mullins, he followed up his County Hurdle victory by taking the Grade One Champion Novice Hurdle at the festival at this venue. He is conceding experience to all of Sunday’s rivals but does not have much to find with them, and can take this at the expense of Teahupoo and Sharjah, a three-time winner of this race.

Monbeg Park can take the two-mile-five maiden hurdle for Sean Doyle, who took the bumper on Thursday’s card in Clonmel.

There is a decent card in Cork, where the highly regarded Irish Point is likely to be a short price to make a winning track debut in the Buy Tickets Online At corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle. Winner of a Grade One bumper in his native France — a race in which the runner-up is since unbeaten in three runs — the four-year-old can be expected to make light of this task.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase is a fascinating race, with some potentially high-class runners. Dinoblue, Happy D’ex, and Roseys Hollow all have claims, but marginal preference is for Telmesomethinggirl.

Henry de Bromhead’s seven-year-old mare hasn’t won since her runaway success in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival but was still in there with every chance until brought down two out in the 2022 Mares’ Hurdle at the same venue.

She fell on her final start of last season, which rounded off a season of frustration. She begins her chasing career now and she can erase the memory of last year by making a winning start. Dinoblue can give her most to think about.