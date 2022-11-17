Clonmel tips: Blue Lord can strike for Willie Mullins

The Grade Two Clonmel Oil Chase is the feature on Thursday’s card in Powerstown Park and Blue Lord can give Willie Mullins a seventh win in the last 10 runnings of the race.

One of two representatives for the yard in the four-runner race, his only defeat to date over fences came in Arkle Chase at Cheltenham, where he finished third behind Edwardstone.

While he wasn’t tremendously impressive at Punchestown, it was encouraging to see him return to winning ways, and that effort, which was better than the winning margin might indicate, suggested a step up to Thursday’s two-and-a-half-mile trip could prompt improvement. He can get his season off to the perfect start.

His stablemate, Tornado Flyer, comes out best at the weights — just — but his victories are few and far between. His win in last season’s King George at Kempton was his first victory in more than two years but, to be fair, he has long been keeping top company. While this race is unlikely to be run to suit, he deserves respect.

Pencilfulloflead has the ability to be a player but hasn’t stood much racing in recent seasons and can be forgiven if this run is needed. Darasso comes here in great form but tends to fall short at the top level and, against some classy performers here, may have to settle for a minor role.

There are questions to be answered by many of the participants in the T.A. Morris Memorial Irish EBF Mares’ Chase but Scarlet And Dove was just about the best of them last year and can make a winning start to this term.

Joseph O’Brien’s mare doesn’t have the best record fresh off a long break, but she finished a fine second in this race last year. She was quite well put in her place by the winner, Mount Ida, but was conceding 3lbs to that rival.

She improved as the season went on and could be deemed unlucky when a close third to Elimay in the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. While Punchestown festival form must always be taken in context, it was encouraging that she readily reversed that form when they renewed rivalry.

Still quite lightly raced, she can improve this term and start off by confirming that late-season form with Elimay. The latter has a great attitude and is as game as any horse in training. She lacks scope but that won’t be an issue here and she has obvious claims.

Sa Fureur can continue the fine run of Gordon Elliott by taking the Clonmel Oil Slan Abhaile Bumper. On his only outing to date, this time last year at Fairyhouse, he ran a fine race to finish a close third behind dead-heaters Royal Romeo and Kilbunny Pontic.

It is not particularly strong form, but he was quite a keen-going four-year-old and if, as expected, he has matured with another year under his belt, he could develop into a smart sort. He can prove too good for Thursday’s rivals, the best of which may be Transmission, who ran well on his recent hurdling debut.