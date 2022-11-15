Gerri Colombe retains unbeaten record for in-form Elliott

Gordon Elliott continued his fine early-season form when registering a treble in Fairyhouse on Tuesday, Gerri Colombe and Harmonya Maker scoring under Jack Kennedy, and Search For Glory taking the bumper for Harry Swan.

The Robcour-owned Gerri Colombe retained his untarnished record and justified 6-5 favouritism when making a successful start to his chasing career in the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Beginners Chase, beating the Mullins pair Bronn and Tenzing in workmanlike fashion.

The six-year-old tracked the front-running Sams Profile, jumping well before being driven out by Kennedy to score by two and three-quarters lengths.

“We’ve always thought he was a nice horse and that was a good performance,” stated Elliott. “He took a good blow and should come on a lot. He’s very effective in soft ground and could go for the Grade One at Limerick over Christmas.”

Half an hour earlier, hurdling debutante Harmonya Maker was impressive in the Fairyhouse Winter Festival Mares Maiden Hurdle, making all for a wide-margin success.

Tim O’Driscoll’s five-year-old set a strong pace and was being challenged by odds-on favourite Law Ella when that rival made a mistake at the second last.

Soon clear, Harmonya Maker galloped on resolutely to triumph by 18 lengths, her winning margin boosted by another blunder by the runner-up at the final flight.

Elliott said: “She’s a nice mare and there should be plenty of improvement in her — Jack says she’ll come on a lot from it. She jumped great and needs that soft ground.

“I have nothing definite I mind for her, but I’d say you could go anywhere with her over two and a half miles in soft ground.”

The Cullentra treble was completed when 4-9 favourite Search For Glory, a point-to-point winner for John Costello, having his first run Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud, saw off Zaida in the Fairyhouse Point-to-Point Flat Race.

“He’s a big, galloping horse and it’s a bonus to win a bumper with him — he’ll go jumping hurdles now,” said Elliott.

County Fermanagh-based David Christie is renowned as a producer of point-to-pointers and hunter-chasers. And he introduced another exciting prospect to the racecourse when Ferns Lock made all under Barry O’Neill to record an impressive win in the INHSC Supporting Point-to-Points Hunters Chase.

The five-year-old Telescope gelding jumped soundly and romped home 12 lengths clear of favourite Its On The Line, prompting Christie to comment: “He’s a very nice horse and I’m delighted to see him do that. I was going to give him more point-to-point experience, but this opportunity arose. I wanted to find another really nice hunter-chaser and I think I’ve found him."

Broomfield Hall completed a four-timer and made it two from two over fences when landing the Advanced Ticket Offer Rated Novice Chase for the father and son combination of Philip and Luke Dempsey.

“That was a lovely performance — I was a bit worried about the ground, but it looks like she’s improving,” said the winning trainer. “She jumped better today and we’ll have to see where she goes next — there’s a mares' handicap back here at the end of the month, which might be a bit soon, or we might look at a graded race. She’ll be a mare for the spring and will avoid heavy winter ground.”

The visitors took the honours in the second running of the Lorna Brooke Ireland v Britain (Q.R.) Challenge Handicap Chase, as British riders finished second, third and fourth behind the Brian McMahon-trained 12-1 shot Hoke Colburn, who made virtually all to triumph under Maxine O’Sullivan.