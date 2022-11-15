Fairyhouse tips: Step up in trip should suit Law Ella 

On Tuesday Fairyhouse hosts a meeting with three of the seven races dedicated to the point-to-point fraternity. There are some classy performers on view and while the opening race, the Fairyhouse Winter Festival December 3rd & 4th Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, looks competitive on paper, Law Ella can emerge victorious for Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue.

Winner of a Down Royal bumper on her debut, in March of this year, she stepped up rather quickly to contest the Grade Two Mares’ Bumper at Aintree less than a month later and ran a super race to finish runner-up to Ashroe Diamond.

That was it for the five-year-old until she made her hurdling debut late last month at Galway. While she was no match for the exciting Deeply Superficial, the two-mile trip was on the sharp side for her, and today’s extra half-mile is a real positive. If there is a slight negative it is in her jumping, which was a touch careful, but, clearly, she can improve on that. Being ridden a little more positively will help.

Out of an unraced sister to three horses who earned a rating above 140 — one is recent Grade Two Elite Hurdle winner Knappers Hill, who is rated 153 — she has the potential to scale similar heights and, putting her recent experience to good use, she can get the better of Harmonya Maker and Battling Bessie.

Gerri Colombe, who won a point-to-point, two bumpers, and two hurdles, puts his perfect record on the line in the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Beginners’ Chase and can come through with flying colours.

Gordon Elliott’s runner remains thoroughly unexposed and while it has been almost 10 months since he was last seen, he has been found a good starting point for his chasing career. A race his trainer has won twice in the last five runnings, with Poli Roi and Woods Well, Gerri Colombe is made for this discipline and can prove too strong for Shantreusse and Bronn.

Race five is the INHSC Supporting Point-To-Points Hunters’ Chase and Earl Of Desmond can reverse previous form with Its On The Line. With jockeys’ claims taken into account, he is 10lbs better off for a half-length beating and that should be more than enough to sway things in his favour. That said, Its On The Line is an improving five-year-old with plenty of stamina and will put in a bold bid.