Brazil secures Fishery Lane Hurdle honours at Naas

Brazil took full advantage of a mistake at the second-last by Fil Dor to win the Pre-Order @ IrishRacingYearbook.com Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas.

Winner of the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Brazil went on to finish third in Grade One company at Aintree.

He did have the benefit of race fitness on his side having finished second to Champ Kiely at Tipperary, while Gordon Elliott's Fil Dor was having his first run of the campaign.

There was little between the pair heading to two out with Padraig Roche's Brazil (15-8) perhaps travelling marginally the better, but when Fil Dor dived at the flight he handed the initiative to Brazil and despite sticking to his task, went down by three and a half lengths.

Roche said of the Mark Walsh-ridden winner: "He was getting weight and the other horse making a mistake at the second-last helped us, but it's great to get another win out of him.

"He kept going well. On pedigree all he does is stay as he's a half-brother to Capri and a lovely horse to have.

"He jumped well and stays well. I'll leave plans to JP (McManus) and Frank (Berry)."

Those who backed Ashroe Diamond into 4-9 favouritism were made to sweat before Paul Townend eventually got in the clear to beat the boys in the Cavan Developments Home Builders Supporting St Marys GAA Maiden Hurdle.

"Paul said she was a little bit fresh but jumped very well. She had a little blow, but toughed it out well at the end," said David Casey, representing winning trainer Willie Mullins.

"I don't think there is a mares' race for a while so she came here. She didn't have to give away the allowance being a bumper winner coming here today.

"There is a nice mares' novice in Thurles before Christmas that she could go for, but all those races are open to her.

"Her long-term aim is going to be the Mares' Novice (Cheltenham) and hopefully she will stay in one piece."

Henry de Bromhead's Hiddenvalley Lake (5-2) made a taking racecourse debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore.

"He's a fine horse and has been working well," said De Bromehad.

"He looked like he'd win his point-to-point when he got carried out and in fairness Robert Acheson (owner, Robcour) identified him.

"He's green, but is a grand horse and stays well. We'll keep finding out about him and I'm delighted that he's won there."

De Bromhead and Blackmore doubled up when Watch House Cross (18-1) won the Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle.

"Rachael was brilliant and kept filling him up. We were trying to find a bit of form again. I was dreaming about him over fences and he just didn't take to them at all so it was lovely to see him go out and do that," said De Bromhead.

"He loved it out in front. I'm not sure where he will go next, but there are plenty of good handicaps and we may look at the Pertemps qualifier at Christmas."

The rest of the afternoon did not go so well for the duo, with Blackmore suffering falls on Coeur Sublime with the Poplar Square Chase at their mercy, Grand Jury coming down two out when holding every chance in the Mongey Communications Beginners Chase and Coole Arcade departing in the Sign Up Today To GavinLynchRacing.com Novice Handicap Chase.

Gordon Elliott's Three Stripe Life (1-2 favourite) won Grand Jury's race, after which the trainer said: "The Drinmore is the plan now and he'll go to Fairyhouse."

Elliott also won the closing bumper with Halka Du Tabert (1-2 favourite) with Jamie Codd on board, who picked up a three-day ban for excessive use of the whip.