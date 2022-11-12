Irish weekend tips: Step up in trip should suit Santonito at Naas

Naas hosts a good card Saturday afternoon and Santonito can get off the mark over timber in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle. Gordon Elliott’s horse took four goes to get off the mark in bumpers, and all of that form stacks up well.

He made his hurdling debut in the middle of last month and the pedestrian pace was all against him and he did well to finish fourth behind the high-class Marine Nationale.

Certain to be better for the run and sure to be ridden more positively if there is not a strong enough pace, he will also enjoy the step up to two miles and three furlongs. Conditions here should bring out the best in him and he can prove too good for those with previous form.

The most interesting of his rivals is the Henry de Bromhead-trained Hiddenvalley Lake, who was carried out on his only outing in a point-to-point but subsequently sold for £200,000 (€228,188). He is related to a couple of horses who peaked with ratings above 145 and it is not hard to imagine he will attract market support.

The Grade Three Fishery Lane can go the way of Brazil. The Fred Winter winner made his seasonal debut last month in a Grade Three at Tipperary and ran a race full of promise when finishing runner-up to Champ Kiely. That should have brought him forward and given he is in receipt of 9lbs from Triumph Hurdle runner-up Fil Dor and has a fitness advantage, he can make the most of a good opportunity.

Coeur Sublime could be a little bit of value to upset Gentleman De Mee in the Grade Three Barberstown Castle Poplar Square Chase. The latter improved rapidly through last season, and his efforts culminated in a Grade One success at the Aintree festival. However, he was at his most vulnerable on his first start of last season and that will give some hope to his rivals.

On that first start of last term, which was also his chasing debut, he finished quite a way behind the selection. He has since improved past that rival to the tune of 12lbs but is giving 9lbs to the selection and, while that suggests the favourite should get the job done, Coeur Sublime goes well fresh and can come out on top.

There is also a cracking card in Navan on Sunday, where Flame Bearer can make a winning debut over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. A lightly-raced seven-year-old, he impressed winning two Grade Two races and finishing runner-up in a Grade One last season. He has since joined Willie Mullins, from Pat Doyle, and now embarks on his chasing career.

He has all the physical attributes to be even better in this sphere and while this is a hot-looking race, he can come out on top. Colonel Mustard and Hollow Games are respected, while four-year-old Heart Wood, a Listed hurdle winner in France and now making his debut over fences, is of obvious interest on his first start for Henry de Bromhead.

Mullins can also take the Grade Three Gibney’s For Auction Novice Hurdle, with Hercule Du Seuil. This fellow was disappointing on his stable debut, last season, but made a most impressive start to this season with a wide-margin win in a modest maiden hurdle in Tipperary. This is a big step up, but he is a smart prospect and is just preferred to Kiki Badger, who won easily on hurdling debut and can improve.

The feature is the Grade Two Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle and Ashdale Bob has strong each-way claims. He didn’t win last season but, having had his chasing career cut short, he returned to hurdling and posted some fine efforts, including when runner-up in a Grade Two here in February and when runner-up in a Grade One on his final start. If returning in similar form, he will go close.

In the Grade Two Sean P Muldoon & Patrick F Gormley Fortria Chase, Riviere D’etel can make a winning return to action. Her form tailed off towards the end of last season, but she was impressive in her first three outings before finding Ferny Hollow a touch too good in a Grade One on her fourth start. That rival re-opposes on better terms but hasn’t been seen since and Riviere D’etel can reverse form this time.