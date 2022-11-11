Dundalk tips: Little Queenie can rule on all-weather return

A second visit of the week to Dundalk for an eight-race programme and Little Queenie can make a winning return to the all-weather when she contests the Bet On The Best Night Out At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

Paul Flynn’s three-year-old filly has run well on the turf without reward this season but her only outing to date on the all-weather resulted in a smooth success. She is a forward-going sort, has a good draw to work from, and can earn an overdue second winning bracket.

Los Quatro can take the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane. The two-year-old filly made her debut late last month and finished a promising third behind Starspangledwaves.

Slowly away, she struggled to go the pace in the early stages but stayed on late to take third place. With the experience under her belt and the step up in trip likely to help bring out the best in her, she can take this race at the expense of Catherine Of Siena.

Fendi is an interesting runner in the William Hill Bet Boost Nursery. James Barrett’s filly began her nursery career off a mark of 61 but has dropped to a mark of 53. Last time out, at Gowran Park, she was quite keen and also ran into some traffic problems, but there was plenty to like about the way she ran to the line.

The step up to a mile ought to be fine so long as she settles in the early stages, and with Cian Horgan’s 7lb claim reducing her racing weight to 8-07, she should certainly be able to play a leading role this time.

John McConnell had a double here on Wednesday afternoon and has strong claims of adding to his tally with Rockview Roman in the second division of the Christmas Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

A winner twice in nine outings on the all-weather, he hasn’t run on this surface since a disappointing effort in March, but he has been in good form on the turf. Last time out, at Galway, he made good late progress into third place behind Whatcouldhavebeen. Likely to take a small step forward from that and aided by being back on his favoured surface, he can take this for Dylan Browne McMonagle.