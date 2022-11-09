Dundalk trip brings treble delight for Eddie Lynam

On a fiercely competitive midweek card in Dundalk, where the greatest winning distance on the eight-race programme was half a length, trainer Eddie Lynam came out on the right side three times with accumulated odds of 246.5-1.

Three jockeys helped to complete the treble, the first being Chris Hayes, who guided Gobi Star to an all-weather debut success in the Christmas Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Claimer. A winner on the turf in late September, the four-year-old was delivered with a well-timed run to double his career tally.

Leg two came courtesy of the Joey Sheridan-ridden Navarra Place, who justified significant market support (33-1 overnight to 13-2 starting price) in the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Available Online Maiden.

There was limited promise to the gelding’s first foray onto the track, when he finished 18th of 22 in a Curragh maiden. Still quite green but clearly much better for the outing and also appreciating quicker conditions, he picked up well down the wide outside to collar the favourite, Oh Cleo, in the final strides.

The third leg came in race four, the first division of the Bet On The Best Night Out At Dundalk Stadium Handicap, in which Linus Larrabee, patiently ridden by Sorcha Woods, moved stylishly to challenge and then dug deep to touch off favourite Circles by a short head.

Although he didn’t quite emulate Lynam, fellow Co Meath trainer John McConnell put two more winners on his CV when Cousin Shay and St Cianan’s Well obliged, both ridden by Conor Hoban.

Cousin Shay traded at a big price in running before getting up in the final strides to win the second division of the seven-furlong handicap by a short head from Lion Ring, while St Cianan’s Fire was never far off the pace in the first division of the 10-furlong handicap and found plenty under pressure to beat outsider Morning Dew by half a length.

Having been well backed in a Curragh maiden on his second start, off a long lay-off, and again on his all-weather debut late last month, it was no surprise to see the Donnacha O’Brien-trained El Tesoro use his opening mark of 65 to take the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Nursery.

That said, it wasn’t clear cut for Paddy Harnett’s mount as he looked set to run out an easy winner when hitting the front in the straight but was forced to pull out all the stops to deny Not Too Real Bad by a short head.

Champion jockey Colin Keane was on the mark in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap aboard the James McAuley-trained Instrumental. Redstone Well made a game bid to make all the running, but he was unable to fend off the late challenge of the 3-1 favourite, who prevailed by a neck, with the remainder a long way back.

The afternoon’s action wrapped up with Lily Of The Glen taking the second division of the 10-furlong handicap. Trained by Natalia Lupini, for whom it was a 10th winner for the year, Killian Leonard’s mount led inside the final quarter of a mile and stayed on stoutly to hold the determined effort of Stardayz.