Zarak The Brave impresses on first start for Willie Mullins

Making his hurdling debut, the Willie Mullins-trained French import Zarak The Brave proved the star of Tuesday’s action in Fairyhouse, running out an impressive winner of the Starting Point 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle.

Successful once from five starts on the Flat in France and now carrying the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the Zarak gelding was sent off a strong 4-6 favourite and came from well off the pace to jump into the lead at the second last before scooting clear readily to slam Rightsotom by 10 lengths.

“That was a taking performance,” declared winning rider Paul Townend. “He surprised me a little bit by the turn of foot he showed — he winged the second last and really opened up from there, They went hard and it might have exaggerated the way he opened up.

“He knew how to race from the Flat and he can improve his jumping. He’s going to come on from this and is a nice prospect.”

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy shared a Tuesday double with Caldwell Diamond and Eric Bloodaxe, a race which brought the season’s leading rider’s tally to 50.

A Grade Two winner as a novice for Joseph O’Brien and wearing first-time cheekpieces on his first start for Elliott, 4-6 shot Eric Bloodaxe delivered in the 2023 Fairyhouse Membership, making all and brushing aside the challenge of Captain Conby from the second last to triumph by two and three-quarter lengths.

“He’s massive and hard to get fit and Jack said he took a good blow, so there should be plenty of improvement in him,” Elliott said. “He does everything easily at home and is a grand horse. We were thinking about going chasing, but this race popped up and it worked out. He’ll go chasing now.”

The Elliott-Kennedy double had been initiated when Caldwell Diamond turned over market leaders The Big Doyen and The Short Go in the Winter Festival Maiden Hurdle.

Kennedy produced the five-year-old Sholokhov gelding with a well-timed challenge to master The Big Doyen, with odds-on favourite The Short Go fading in third, having made the running.

“I thought he’d improve plenty from it, that if he finished third behind the other, two it would be a good result,” said Elliott. “There should be plenty of improvement in him. He’s a big horse and just needed time. He won’t be the real thing until he jumps a fence.”

Out of luck with 8-13 shot The Short Go, Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore were on the mark earlier when Gateau de Miel, the uneasy 15-8 favourite, ran out a 12-length winner of the Irish Stallion Farms' Beginners' Chase.

“I thought he wanted good ground, but it turns out that I was completely wrong — he handled that well,” said De Bromhead. “He jumped great and stays really well. It was an obvious race for him and, having won on that ground, it opens more options for him.”

Michael O’Sullivan doubled up in the divisions of the (80-95) Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap Hurdle, on Clody Valley and Emancipator.

He produced Clody Valley, 14lb lower over hurdles than fences, with a well-timed challenge to take the first division.

O’Sullivan had a virtual armchair ride on the Terence O’Brien-trained 7-4 favourite Emancipator in the second division, the six-year-old romping to an eight lengths win over Robindevidastar.

Trainer O’Brien said: “We gave him a break and tried him on softer ground. I wasn’t sure how fit he was, but he’s won well. We should have plenty of fun with him, mixing it between hurdles and fences.”

Gavin Cromwell followed up Sunday’s across-the-card treble by taking the finale, the BARONERACING.COM Winter Festival Handicap Hurdle with top-weight and 9-4 favourite Sweet Will (Kieren Buckley) who outstayed Dr Val.

Norman Lee registered his ninth win of the season when Eddie Pride (Gary Noonan) belatedly opened her account in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase, beating Merry Moves, whose rider Robbie Geoghegan received an 11-day whip ban.