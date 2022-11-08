Honeysuckle and A Plus Tard in the mix for Horse of the Year Award

Unbeaten Champion hurdle heroine Honeysuckle and runaway Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard are among six horses in the mix to be named Horse of the Year at the 2022 Horse Racing Ireland awards which will be presented at a ceremony in Dublin on December 5.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained pair face competition from Energumene, who gave Willie Mullins a first Champion Chase success at the Cheltenham Festival last March, and his Closutton stablemate Allaho, an emphatic winner of the Ryanair Chase for the second successive year.

The Flat is represented by Aidan O’Brien’s Ascot Gold Cup hero Kyprios and the Joseph O’Brien-trained State Of Rest, winner of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on his penultimate career start.

De Bromhead and Willie Mullins are among five in contention for the National Hunt Award category with the leading trainers facing competition from top jockeys Rachael Blackmore, Paul Townend, and Patrick Mullins.

There are also five nominees for the Flat Award: jockeys Colin Keane and Billy Lee, and trainers Paddy Twomey, Aidan O'Brien and Joseph O'Brien.

In the Flat Achievement Award category, there are six nominees: Willie Browne for his exploits with Spirit Gal, Dylan Browne McMonagle for his breakthrough Group 1 success, Nathan Crosse for celebrating a Listed winner soon after riding out his claim, Brian Duffy for his memorable win with Magic Chegaga at the Galway festival, Ado McGuinness for his Galway festival hat-trick in the ‘Ahonoora’ Handicap with Current Option, and Mikey Sheehy, who followed up on losing his claim with a notable Group 3 win.

The five nominees for the National Hunt Achievement Award are Paddy Corkery, who joined an illustrious list of Grade One winning trainers, John “Shark” Hanlon for his most notable hat-trick of wins with Hewick, Tony Martin for saddling Tudor City to become the first horse to win the Guinness Galway Hurdle for a second time in almost 40 years, Dermot McLoughlin, who became the first trainer in almost 50 years to win back-to-back renewals of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National with two different horses; and Emmet Mullins who saddled Noble Yeats to victory in the Aintree Grand National in April.

The point-to-point category is made up of Colin Bowe, David Christie, James Hannon, Liz Lalor, and Barry O’Neill while the nominees for the Emerging Talent Award are jockeys Jake Coen, Sam Ewing, Michael O’Sullivan, and Jamie Powell.

“Irish racing has had much to celebrate in the year gone by and I look forward to reflecting on that success at the 20th HRI Awards in Dublin next month,” Horse Racing Ireland CEO Suzanne Eade said.

“It is terrific to see so many nominations across the awards categories, honouring the wonderful achievements by so many in a racing industry that we can all be proud of.”

The winners of each category will be decided by a ballot of the Irish racing media.

Separately, a public vote will decide the outcome of the 2022 Ride of the Year with the contenders, as chosen once again by Fran Berry and Davy Russell, to be announced shortly.