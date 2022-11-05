Tuesday too good in Filly & Mare, as O'Brien and Moore strike again

Aidan O'Brien's fine Breeders' Cup continued as his Oaks heroine Tuesday bounced back to her best to land the Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland.

Despite running with credit in the second half of the season, the daughter of Galileo was without a victory since the Epsom Classic in June and winning rider Ryan Moore employed similar tactics to those utilised to perfection on the Surrey Downs at Keeneland.