Colin Keane celebrates latest title success with Dundalk double

Having clinched a fourth jockeys' championship on Wednesday, Colin Keane completed a Dundalk double on Friday night, highlighted by the victory of 5-2 favourite Juncture in the featured Cooley Stakes, his 92nd success of the domestic season.

Hugely impressive in a similar Listed event over course and distance back in March, she hit the front at the furlong-pole before beating Voice Of Angels by two and a quarter lengths.

“She didn’t stay the last day, but everything was right tonight," Keane said. "I’ve been begging for blinkers for her for a while. She loves this surface, a mile is her trip and the blinkers helped — she picked up well.”

Lyons said: “ She’s a valuable filly and we’ll have to talk about whether she’ll stay in training, in the hope of winning a Group 3.”

Keane had initiated his double when partnering Michael O’Callaghan’s 58-rated Lokada to victory in the opening race, the five-furlong maiden.

Aidan O’Brien and Seamus Heffernan doubled up with odds-on favourites Beginnings and Bertinelli, in contrasting styles, in the two-year-old maiden action.

Beginnings (8-11 favourite) built on her promising debut fourth to Spirit Gal when landing the first division of the fillies' maiden impressively by six lengths, prompting Heffernan to declare: “She’s a beautiful filly, with a beautiful action. She’s massive and raw but feels classy and was very impressive. She could be anything.”

Once-raced Justify colt Bertinelli, backed into 1-5 favouritism, had to battle hard through the last furlong and a half to take the colts’ equivalent, holding newcomer Pivotal Revive by a neck.

“He’s still very weak, but is a smart horse,” stated Heffernan. “He was struck into half-way down the back and, but for that, would have won well. I think he’s got a lot of potential.”

The second division of the fillies' maiden went to Johnny Murtagh’s once-raced Dark Angel filly Mere Accountant who saw off 100-1 shot Sound Of The Night by a half-length, the first leg of a double, completed on Hilary McLoughlin’s Howyoulikethat in the William Hill Handicap, for Ben Coen.