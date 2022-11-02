Dundalk report: Colin Keane clinches champion jockey title 

Colin Keane will be crowned champion-jockey for the fourth time when the 2022 Irish flat season ends at Naas on Sunday.

The Meath man clinched the title when guiding the Ger Lyons-trained, odds-on favourite Bucky Larson to a smooth success in yesterday’s Dundalk claimer, bringing his seasonal tally to 90, one ahead of arch-rival Billy Lee, whose season ended yesterday, hours after his appeal against a six-day whip ban, incurred at Dundalk on October 21, was dismissed in a hearing at the IHRB.

Lee drew a blank yesterday and cannot ride at Dundalk tomorrow or Naas on Sunday, plus four other upcoming meetings in Dundalk.

And Keane who now has time to reflect on his achievements over the coming days, free of the pressure of the battle for the title, commented, “It’s been a good tussle from the start, a hard grind all year. It’s brilliant to get another title but unfortunate for Billy, a good friend of mine, for it to end this way. And it takes the fun out of it for a lot of spectator too, who would have liked to see the battle go down to the wire on Sunday.”

“Billy would have been a deserving winner. He’s had a great year and the yards he’s riding for are growing. So I have no doubt that we’ll have more good battles in the future and he’ll be the man to beat again next year.”

He added, “Dundalk has been a very lucky place for us — I rode my first winner here (back in 2010) and it’s nice to clinch another title here.

“It’s been a great year and our Irish Derby win (on Westover) was the highlight. It was great to win our first Derby in those (Juddmonte) colours.”

The O’Briens, Aidan and Joseph shared the honours in the two-year-old maiden action, with once-raced Quality Road colt Carracci (9/4) leading home a 1-2 for Ballydoyle in the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Maiden, at the expense of even-money favourite Shadowed.

Ridden by Seamus Heffernan, Carracci tackled front-running stable-companion Farnborough with a furlong and a half to race and got on top in the last hundred yards to triumph by a half-length.

Heffernan commented, “He’s very big and felt quite weak, but he has a bit of class. I’m a big fan of the Quality Roads – they keep finding. And this fellow should be a nice middle-distance colt next year.”

Earlier, in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction 2-Y-0 Maiden, Queen Maedbh, runner-up in a Leopardstown maiden on her only previous start (for Gavin Cromwell) and having her first run here for Joseph O’Brien, coasted to a smooth success under Mikey Sheehy, readily breezing past market rival Catherine Of Siena to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

“It’s nice to ger her head in front,” said O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell, “Mikey said she travelled nicely, picked-up and won under hands and heels riding. It was a nice performance after a long break and we’ll see how she progresses from here. She’s very relaxed at home and shows a lot more speed when she gets to the track.”

Punters got it right in both divisions of the (47-65) View Restaurant At Dundalk Handicap over a mile and a half, with Michael Halford’s massively-built No Nay Never colt Riccardi Medici (Ronan Whelan) justifying 11/10 favourite, in good style, in the first division.

“He has the size and scope to improve and should be a better four-year-old,” said Halford.

And in-form Charles Byrnes struck again with Boom Boom Boom, backed into 11/4 favouritism, in the second division as the Gary Halpin brought the five-year-old from well off the pace for a clear-cut win over Pepsiwithacap.

*Winner of the claimer Bucky Larson was claimed by ‘P Sweeney’ to be trained by Dick Donohoe while fourth-placed Navarosse was claimed by James McAuley.