Whosgotyanow excels in conditions to spring a surprise at Clonmel

Whosgotyanow caused a real upset in the Start Your Free Trial At RacingTV.com/Join Mares’ Chase, one of the highlights on Thursday’s card in Clonmel.

With keen-going 2-7 favourite Magic Daze and last year’s winner, Kitty Galore, in the field, there was never going to be a hiding place and the pace took a toll in the testing conditions.

Each had its turn in front, but when Whosgotyanow, ridden by Cian Quirke for Andy Slattery, took over from four out, she looked to be in control of matters.

They certainly weren’t racing hard to the line — rank outsider Trans Wood closed up rapidly in the straight — but Whosgotyanow stayed on best to beat the long odds-on favourite by eight lengths.

"I didn’t see that coming but Henry’s mare (Magic Daze) underperformed as it was her first run of the year and probably needed it,” admitted Slattery. “We, on the other hand, had race-fitness on our side and were going all summer.

“We were afraid of the ground as all her form is on good ground and, hence, we put the tongue-tie on as she had her palate operated on before. Surprisingly, Cian said she loved the ground.

“We’ll go for a handicap chase now or else look for black type in mares’ chases. Ronan (Tynan, owner) is a breeder at the end of the day and wants these mares for breeding.”

The www.grahamnorris.com Memorial Handicap Hurdle was the most valuable race on the card, and it produced a thrilling finish from which Robinstown emerged victorious. Having his first run back for young trainer Cian Collins having been with him during his point-to-point days, the seven-year-old looked in trouble when Bay Ambition cruised to the front early in the straight. Time Marches On also held every chance but, under a strong ride by Jordan Gainford, Robinstown battled back bravely to win over hurdles for the second time.

The Denis Hogan-trained Henning made a winning start over hurdles in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Daniel King got her settled four or five places off the front and she travelled nicely into the straight. He let the race develop in front of him and always looked confident as he made a late challenge down the outside. In a tight finish, his mount found plenty to edge out Sainte Dona by a neck, with Roccos Inspiration a close third.

“She didn’t jump well early but once she warmed to it, she was good,” said King. “I was always confident I’d get there because they got racing from the top of the hill. She jumped the last two well and galloped all the way to the line. She’ll come on for that run.”

Lightly-raced eight-year-old mare Lizlucky got off the mark in the Suir Blueway Handicap Hurdle. Ridden by Phillip Enright for Pat Foley, she travelled well into the home straight and picked up well in the closing stages to beat reserve Tomjackwilliam and favourite Gaius.

Halibut brought a touch of quality to the Cashel Maiden Hurdle and duly justified odds-on favouritism, though there were anxious moments along the way. On the first circuit, he met the first hurdle in the straight all wrong and appeared to hit it with his nose before consenting to get across it. Rider Keith Donoghue lost an iron but recovered quickly and thereafter it went much more smoothly. Ultimately, he proved too good for Cillians Charm, his only serious market rival.

Winning trainer Emmet Mullins said: “Nice horse, and great to get that win under his belt. It was an indifferent round of jumping but I suppose he still has a lot to learn. That was only his third run and fingers crossed he could improve a bit more after that. The engine is there but we have to adjust it, put a few of the pieces together still.”

Tom and Charlie Mullins combined to take the Powerstown Demesne QR Handicap Hurdle with Hey Johnny. The 7lb claimer was in the saddle for the horse’s two wins in bumpers and, renewing the association for the first time over obstacles, completed his hat-trick. It was plain sailing all the way as he kept his mount in a handy position throughout and when he asked for effort, the five-year-old responded to win well.

The 14 years young Capture The Drama wrapped up the afternoon’s action with a customary heart-on-his-sleeve performance. Ridden by Gavin Brouder for Aengus King, and racing from a 16lbs out of the handicap, he jumped like the old hand he is, but battled back like a sprightly sort when challenged in the straight. Winning his 10th race and first since December 2018 prompted his rider to punch the air in delight as he raced clear of Fly De Megaudais.