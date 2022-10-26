Keen to keep on conquering, Mullins plots path for season ahead 

Last season, in Ireland alone, Willie Mullins sent out 203 winners. It’s nothing too surprising for the country’s leading trainer, but for all those who aspire to his title as champion trainer, it was further evidence that, at 66 years of age, there is no lessening of his appetite to continue to dominate the sport like no other has done before.

With the likes of Patrick Mullins, Ruby Walsh, David Casey, Paul Townend and award-winning stable staff around him, it is little wonder many of the hundreds of horses who stream through the Closutton yard reward at the top level.

All-time leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival, Mullins saddled 10 winners at last season’s meeting. Up until the final day, it had all been going fine, with five winners, which would have been six had not Galopin Des Champs fluffed his lines at the last in the Turners Novices’ Chase. But then came that most remarkable of Fridays, on which he sent out a record five winners to double his tally for the week.

In a yard of such depths of talent, they are as good a place as any to start when taking a stable tour. Vauban set the ball rolling that famous Friday, winning the Triumph Hurdle in the style of a horse with bundles of pace. Mullins has never been a great fan of getting his top hurdlers going early enough to have them ready for this race for juveniles, but this fellow was exceptional and in another season which did not include two-time reigning champion Honeysuckle and the freakishly good Constitution Hill, he would be clear favourite for this season’s Champion Hurdle.

“We could see him in the Fishery Lane, at Naas (November 12), which would be an obvious starting point, but he’d have a penalty there,” revealed Mullins. “He’s also going to get an entry in the Morgiana. It may be a tougher race – in against older horses is a step up for him - but we may as well find out early where he’s going. If we think he’s going to be a Champion Hurdle horse, maybe that’s where we should start.”

The second leg of that historic Friday came courtesy of State Man, who may well have been a rival to Constitution Hill in the Supreme had he not fallen on his Irish debut. Circumstances resulted in him running in the County Hurdle off a mark of 141 and boy did he make light of it. Grade 1 success followed at the Punchestown Festival for the lightly raced five-year-old, who has all the attributes to be competitive at the top over hurdles.

“I think he could be good enough to have a go at the Champion Hurdle,” suggested Mullins. “But he could be a fantastic novice chaser, and I haven’t yet decided which way he’ll go. I’m leaning towards staying over hurdles.” Oft did The Nice Guy surprise connections with his on-track achievements, and most notably he defied the stats by winning the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle with just one previous jumping outing under his belt. The lightly raced seven-year-old showed it to be no fluke by following up at Punchestown but unfortunately, he has been ruled out for this season.

Friday’s fourth came when Billaway claimed that last-gasp success in the Open Hunters’ Chase, and there is just one route for him: the defence of his crown.

“I’d like to start him early and give him plenty of practice. He seems to need lots of racing. He races very lazily, as you saw at Cheltenham. He had no chance at the third-last, and then he just got into the race and got up in the shadow of the post. That will be his aim again.

Like Billaway, Elimay was avenging a 2021 defeat when winning the mares’ chase, and the diminutive grey will also have her sights set on the same target this time.

It takes something special to stand out amongst the greats of the Closutton yard: step up Allaho. An imposing 17hh+ with class to match his frame, he has been the middle-distance star of the last couple of seasons and while the King George is an early-season target, he is more likely to drop back in trip for Cheltenham than try to stretch his stamina out for the Gold Cup.

“My preference for his long-term aim would be for the Ryanair, but I haven't spoken to Cheveley Park (owners) yet," said Mullins. "They have A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup, and they might want to split their options.

“He has a couple of options to start off. He could go to the Clonmel Oil Chase (November 17), but a lot will depend on the ground. Then there’s the Durkan, which he ran in last year, but it might be too close to Christmas. There’s also a race in England, which is something we don’t normally do, but we’ll see. He's in great form and I hope to have him ready by the time the Clonmel Oil comes around.”

GIANT TALENT: Allaho on the gallops at the launch of the Irish National Hunt Season today at Willie Mullins’ Yard. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Were there one horse in Mullins’ yard not to be intimidated by the pure presence of Allaho, it would be Facile Vega, the unbeaten bumper star of last season. Another specimen of considerable size and scope, he is from National Hunt royalty, being out of the six-time Cheltenham Festival-winning mare Quevega and is undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects for the season ahead.

He has a considerable way to go to emulate his dam but shortened the road by winning the Champion Bumper in devastating fashion. A horse with the racing world at his feet, he is already a short price to be the next name on the illustrious Supreme Novices’ Hurdle roll of honour, though the Ballymore is also an option.

“Over the past few years, I haven’t seen a horse that I’m looking forward to as much as Facile Vega, all the time trying to keep him sound. He’s been very sound and very good, and he’ll go novice hurdling," confirmed Mullins.

“The turn of foot he showed in bumpers, he’d be a Supreme Novice Hurdle horse but with his pedigree he could go out (in trip) to be a Ballymore horse. My whole aim this year is to try and not to train him.

“David Porter rides him out and I keep telling him ‘don’t let me work him too hard’. I think he doesn’t need to be worked too hard. If we just get all this conditioning work into him, he’ll be fine, and we’ll get him away over hurdles as soon as we get nice ground.

“He’s like his mother – he’s a natural.”

A third Cheltenham Gold Cup remains high on the list for Mullins, and he is in no doubt about which of his horses is most likely to deliver.

“I hope he’s our Gold Cup horse for the year,” he says of Galopin Des Champs. “He looks the part and is doing everything right at home. He had one little setback a few weeks ago but is back doing everything right again.

“I’d like to start him off in the John Durkan Chase but it’s December 11, which is quite close to Christmas. I’m always worried about the ground at Leopardstown but he’s been around there twice and been fine.

“He’s a big, big horse. He doesn’t look it, but that’s what I like about him: I like horses that are tall but don’t look it as it means they are so well proportioned. And he’s light on his feet.

“I’d like to get a run into him in early December and then go to Christmas or Tramore (New Year’s Day).”

Agonisingly close to a perfect novice chase season, spoiled only by that last-fence fall at Cheltenham, he never raced beyond two miles, five and a half furlongs, which raises a small question about his suitability to the Gold Cup trip. However, he won over three miles over hurdles, and the extra quarter of a mile holds no fears for his confident trainer.

“I never had a worry about it,” Mullins admitted. “I’d be fairly worried about Allaho getting it, but I’m not at all worried about Galopin Des Champs, I have that sort of faith in him.”