Rock Of Gibraltar dies at age of 23

Alex Ferguson had part owned the renowned Grade 1 star. 
RENOWN: Alex Ferguson leads in his horse Rock Of Gibraltar after the it landed The St James Palace Stakes during Royal Ascot in 2002. Picture: Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 13:54

Coolmore have announced the death of Rock Of Gibraltar, due to heart failure on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old won renown when becoming the first horse to win seven consecutive Group 1 races in the northern hemisphere, breaking the 30-year record of Mill Reef's. 

Owned by then Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, as well as Sue Magnier, the horse was at the centre of a dispute that led to John Magnier and JP McManus exit Old Trafford. The deal ultimately saw the Glazers take over club. 

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the son of Danehill won the 2,000 Guineas, Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, Sussex Stakes and Prix du Moulin as a three-year-old. 

“He was healthy and looking great right up to the end," Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud manager Paddy Fleming said. "He was a fantastic racehorse and a very good sire who will be missed by all the staff here.” 

More to follow 

