Thurles tips: Secret She Keeps can go one better

Secret She Keeps left her previous track form behind when runner-up on her chasing debut and she can go one place better in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase which gets Thursday’s card in Thurles up and running.

Winner of her only point-to-point, she made a reasonable track debut in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas festival but ran well below expectation when sent off even money for a Fairyhouse maiden on her next start. Off from that run in January until July, she was sent off favourite once more but again failed to perform.

Another break and a switch of focus clearly did her the world of good as she turned up in a beginners’ chase 12 days ago at Fairyhouse and led everywhere bar the winning line in a race won by her stablemate, Amirite.

The winner didn’t look entirely straightforward but that shouldn’t take from the effort of Secret She Keeps, who battled all the way to the line and finished a proverbial mile clear of the remainder. She jumped particularly well that day and if, as expected, she does likewise at Thurles she will take a great deal of beating.

There are some interesting sorts in opposition. Stablemate Brampton Belle won a Listed novice hurdle last year, albeit the runner-up, Lunar Display, was a shade unlucky in running. She struggled in Grade 3 company on her final start of last season but is the type to prove better over fences. The last comment also applies to Howaya C D And E, though she may be better suited to a longer trip. Sassy And Classy and Red As Rust were also useful over timber and could make the grade as chasers.

Early Arrival can get off the mark in the second race, the www.thurlesraces.ie Handicap Chase. Liam Casey’s seven-year-old has taken time to show any semblance of form, but there were a few glimmers last season, most notably when runner-up in a handicap hurdle at Clonmel.

He cut little ice on his first two starts over fences, but was much better on his third start, at Wexford, where a mistake at the last likely cost him victory. Back over hurdles last time, he confirmed himself in good form with a fourth-place finish behind Appian Way. With just three runs over fences, he is open to a little improvement and can use this opportunity to put a first winning mark on his card.

King Ferdinand must be respected. From the in-form stable of Eugene O’Sullivan, he made his stable debut earlier this month at Killarney and, despite being well beaten, he ran well, and the form received a boost when the winner followed up last Sunday in Cork. With that seasonal debut under his belt, he should be more forward and while his British form suggests he might be better when the ground softens up, he must be respected at this level.

The He’llberemembered Hurdle is the feature and Cape Gentleman can make a successful return to hurdling. Emmet Mullins’ runner is having his first run over timber since finishing a fine third in last year’s Galway Hurdle.

While he has never won beyond two and a half miles, he was in the process of running a big race when falling at the last in the Kerry National on his most recent start. He remains open to improvement and can take this at the expense of French Dynamite.

He, too, is returning to hurdling for the first time in more than a year but he goes well fresh, and this is a decent starting point for his season.