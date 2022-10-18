Gowran Park tips: White Caviar can strike in finale

Facethepuckout is hard to oppose just five days after winning at the Curragh
Having won at Listowel last month, White Caviar will be looking to strike again at Gowran Park. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 07:30
Tommy Lyons

Flat racing Tuesday afternoon in Gowran Park and patient punters can be rewarded by White Caviar in the finale, the Racing Again November 26 Handicap.

Joseph O’Brien’s Australia filly was unraced at two but showed promise on her first two starts before making it third time lucky with a facile success at Listowel’s Harvest festival. The runner-up in that race won a Flat maiden on his next start and the third won a maiden hurdle, and the winner remains open to plenty of improvement.

The full sister to the stable’s Doncaster St Leger winner Galileo Chrome doesn’t look to be unduly burdened by an initial handicap rating of 81 and she can prove too good for her rivals. Extensio is in great form and can give the selection most to do.

Drummin Life is probably one to look forward to more for next year than this one, but she has leading claims in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden. Willie McCreery’s filly showed real promise when sixth behind Keep In Touch on debut and followed up by finishing third behind Foniska and Delightful.

The latter race, at Thurles, wasn’t run to suit, as the winner dropped anchor in front and quickened away. That said, time is likely to show that form in a positive light and Drummin Life is capable of being part of that. Ideally, she could sit behind a strong early pace Tuesday and let the long straight bring her stamina to the fore, but even if it does not work out that way for her, she has picked up enough experience to be able to make her own pace, if required. There are numerous interesting newcomers in the race, and the market will reveal greatest expectation amongst them.

It is no surprise to see Facethepuckout lining up again just five days after his Curragh win as he is set for an 18lb hike up the handicap but gets to run under a mandatory 7lb penalty this time. Thursday’s win was just his second run since returning to trainer Michael O’Callaghan, and even his new mark leaves him 13lbs shy of his previous best. A course winner, he is impossible to oppose.

GOWRAN PARK 

Selections 

1:30 Duke Of Leggagh 

2:00 One Of These Days 

2:30 Drummin Life 

3:00 Lucky Queen 

3:30 Tastyee 

4:00 Facethepuckout (NB) 

4:35 Blazing Skies 

5:10 White Caviar (Nap) 

Next best 

1:30 Water Mint 

2:00 Immutable 

2:30 Jeaniemacaroney 

3:00 Purple Gown 

3:30 Out On Friday 

4:00 Shawaf 

4:35 Engagement Ring 

5:10 Extensio

Talking Horses: Shock move not to add fifth day to Cheltenham Festival the right one
Cheltenham Festival to remain over four days
Fan De Blues bolts up despite some poor jumping
<p>RETHINK: Nicky Henderson has backed the decision to keep the Cheltenham Festival over four days, despite having initially supported the calls for a five-day meeting. Picture: Tim Goode/PA</p>

Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins welcome Cheltenham call

