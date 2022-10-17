O’Brien to target Toy at Breeders’ Cup

Naas

Aidan O’Brien celebrated his 53rd birthday with a double in Naas yesterday, highlighted by the gutsy victory of Irish Oaks runner-up Toy, ridden by Wayne Lordan, in the listed Garnet Stakes.

Disappointing in the German Oaks in early August and given a break since, the 5/2 favourite tracked the pace and edged into a challenging position early in the straight. Soon in front, she fought back gamely when headed early in the final furlong before getting home by a half-length from Sunset Shiraz, with Maristella a similar distance away third.

“She had a break after Germany and we have an eye on America (the Breeders Cup Fillies & Mares), so she needed a run and we felt the mile race was the best option for her,” explained O’Brien.

“She’s a typical Galileo filly – she doesn’t want to lie down and sticks her head out in a battle. I knew she’s need the run badly and we’ll see how she is before the lads decide whether she’ll go to America.”

In the other twin-feature, the Bluebell Stakes, the Ger Lyons-trained favourite and top-weight Yaxeni registered her third win at listed level and when making all under a masterful ride from Colin Keane (now leads Billy Lee 84-81 in the title race) and holding Term Of Endearment by a half-length.

Winner of the Naas November Handicap last year and successful in the Oyster in Galway last time, the five-year-old mare was described as “a real queen’ by Shane Lyons, who added: “She breaks hearts and just grinds it out. Her stats are unbelievable.

“She might come back here for the Finale on the final day of the season, but this is definitely her final year. It’s going to be very hard to replace her and Thunder Kiss (produced a career best to finish second in the Grade 1 Fillies & Mares in Ascot on Saturday) – they’ve been real stars for us.”

Off the track since June, Zola Sakura completed a double for Glenburnie when, enterprisingly ridden by Jack Kearney (joined the Lyons team in midsummer), she bolted-up by no less than eight and a half lengths in the Tote-sponsored apprentice handicap. In the frame in her three previous start, including a Group 3 at the Curragh last time, Justify filly Dame Kiri justified 2/7 favouritism, with ease, in the two-year-old fillies maiden to spark Ballydoyle’s Sunday double.

She made all under Seamus Heffernan and stretched clear in the final furlong to score by ten lengths, prompting O’Brien to comment: “The Justifys are not really two-year-olds – they need time. This filly has a lot of class, will stay a mile well, maybe further and we’ll start her off in a Guineas trial in the spring.”

The colts equivalent went to Jessica Harrington’s 82-rated, eight-race maiden Polar Bear under Shane Foley, who bagged the far rail, raced along and made all to beat Son Of Sampers by four lengths.

“He deserved that – he’s been knocking on the door all summer”, declared Harrington.

“He got a fright in Bellewstown but, today, he jumped and was tanking the whole way. He’s in the Sales, so I’m not sure what the plan is.”