Galvin passes Punchestown test with ease

Making his seasonal debut, Galvin repeated last year’s win and gave his trainer Gordon Elliott an eighth win in 12 years in the Grade Three Irish Daily Star Chase in Punchestown.

Last season’s Savills Chase winner, ridden by Davy Russell, raced in third position, jumping impeccably, and, having tackled stable-companion Run Wild Fred turning for home, was soon in command before staying on dourly to beat Jack Kennedy’s mount by five and a half lengths.

“Davy said he never jumped as well, that he jumped like a buck," Elliott said. "In terms of fitness, he’s a bit behind where he was last year, so there should be a nice bit of improvement in him. It was a nice run, a great start to the season, and all roads lead to the North (Down Royal) now. He’s a grand horse and doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

The Cullentra trainer was also satisfied by the run of runner-up Run Wild Fred, explaining: “Jack (Kennedy) said he was a bit careful over the first few fences, probably remembering his two falls in the spring. I entered him in the Grade One in the North, but he’s more likely to campaign in the big handicaps, the Troytown and the Paddy Power will probably be the plan for him.”

Successful on his fencing bow in Listowel, the Willie Mullins-trained Adamantly Chosen (5-6 favourite) followed up when landing the Grade Three Buck House Novice Chase convincingly from Visionarian.

The five-year-old recovered from a first-fence mistake, produced an otherwise flawless display of jumping under Danny Mullins, and ultimately came home three and three-quarter lengths clear of his nearest pursuer.

“I was very impressed with his jumping, apart from his bad early mistake — he jumped from fence to fence,” stated the champion trainer. “Danny said he’ll have no problem going out in trip, so we might have a crack at the Drinmore (at Fairyhouse on December 4) next. He likes that nice ground and is better going right-handed.”

Earlier, highly-regarded dual bumper-winner Marine Nationale made a very pleasing hurdling debut for Barry Connell and 7lb claimer Michael O’Sullivan in the Festival 2023 On Sale Now Maiden Hurdle.

The 4-9 favourite jumped solidly, was keen throughout and quickened on the run-in to beat Viceregent easily by four lengths, the performance of a very exciting prospect.

Trainer Connell commented: “He had done plenty as a four-year-old with Sam Curling and has schooled well at home. He jumped really well and got the job done today. It’s great to have a horse like him and he’ll probably go for the Grade Three in Navan next month to get more experience before stepping up to Grade One company in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse.”

Andy Slattery continued his rich vein of form when But What, second in Listowel, landed the bumper, holding the late surge of Noel Meade’s newcomer Fermoyle by a head.

“He’s a proper horse,” stated Slattery. “He was only 80% ready in Listowel and blew up. He was a different horse today.”

The Colm Murphy-trained King Kal made a successful handicap debut when easing to a comfortable success under Brian Hayes in the Punchestown Festival Deals Handicap Hurdle, the winning rider commenting: “Colm’s horses are in great nick and he had a nice low weight. The race fell apart a bit turning in, but it was a good effort in his first handicap.”

Menindee, trained in County Fermanagh by David Christie, ridden by Ben Harvey, and having only her second start over fences, captured the Visit The New Punchestown.com (Amateur) Handicap Chase at the expense of the Charles Byrnes-trained favourite Temptationinmilan.

Ray Barron, rider of the runner-up, received an eight-day “improper riding” ban following an incident exiting the back-straight involving his mount and Difficult Decision.

And Eoin McCarthy captured the mares' handicap hurdle with the Richie Deegan-ridden Well Funded.