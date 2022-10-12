Punchestown tips: Midnight Run can get off the mark over fences

The Grade Three Buck House Novice Chase is one of the features on Tuesday’s card in Punchestown and Midnight Run can use this opportunity to get off the mark over the larger obstacles.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse has won four of his 14 outings to date, and yet has been a touch frustrating considering how well some of his form reads. A winner on the Flat, twice in bumpers and once over hurdles, he has contested six chases and filled the runner-up spot three times.

His best effort came here in late 2020 when he finished runner-up to the classy Captain Guinness and if he can return to that level of form, he will take beating. In fairness to the horse, he was impressive on his Flat debut, in July, and ran well enough in defeat behind Enniskerry on his return to chasing eight days later.

Last time out, in a Grade Three, he found the same rival too good but stayed on strongly in the closing stages over that two-mile trip. The extra quarter of a mile should suit, and he can put his experience to good use to get the better of Adamantly Chosen.

The latter won on chasing debut at Listowel but what he achieved is hard to ascertain. He is entitled to be more polished this time and must be respected, but Midnight Run sets a good standard and can make his chasing breakthrough.

The other Grade Three on the card hinges on which of stablemates Galvin and Run Wild Fred is most forward for their first outing of the season. Galvin won this race last year, although the form does not look particularly strong, and he is giving weight to better horses this time. That said, he has a much better record fresh than does Run Wild Fred and that might just sway the verdict in his favour.

Temptationinmilan ran out a comfortable winner of a handicap chase at the Listowel festival and can follow up off a 7lb higher mark in the Visit The New Punchestown.com Qualified Riders’ Handicap Chase. With just four chases under his belt, he has plenty of scope for improvement and this does not look the strongest of races. He is difficult to oppose, with the step up in trip likely to prompt that greater improvement.

Menindee made a more-than-satisfactory start to her chasing career when fourth to Krujers Girl last month at Downpatrick and any small step forward would give her place claims here.

Marine Nationale looked considerably above average when winning his two outings in bumpers and, with a competent round of jumping in the Festival 2023 On Sale Now Maiden Hurdle which opens the card, he ought to make a winning start over timber.

Barry Connell and Michael O’Sullivan have begun their partnership in great style and this fellow should ensure plenty more success for the season ahead.

Fellow jumping debutant Santonito can give him most to think about. This one’s bumper form reads well, particularly the three runner-up finishes, behind The Nice Guy, Embassy Gardens, and Seabank Bistro. He won at the fourth time of asking and should have little trouble finding a winning opportunity over hurdles, even if this assignment proves beyond him.