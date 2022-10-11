Darver Star books Fairyhouse clash with Honeysuckle

Third to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Darver Star registered the 10th win of his career when coasting to victory in the Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Hurdle in Punchestown on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old was completing a hat-trick, following wins at Kilbeggan and Galway, and came home, hard held, seven and a half lengths clear of 80-1 outsider Typical Thomas after odds-on favourite Abacadabras, who made an early mistake, lost his action, was pulled up after the third last flight and was later reported by trainer Gordon Elliott to be lame and unlikely to race again.

Keith Donoghue partnered Darver Star to victory, leading early before letting Dollar Value dictate things and making his move on the home turn before asserting his superiority.

“That was brilliant,” enthused Donoghue. “I knew Dollar Value was a quicker horse than my lad and I was just hoping I could stay close to him and pick him up — I thought he was my danger.

“My horse lost his form a bit, but he’s back enjoying his racing, and his confidence is high. I’m sure Gavin and the owners will be keen to aim high with him, so I’d say he’ll be taking on Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace next. He got within a half-length of her before (the 2020 Irish Champion Hurdle) and will go into the race a fit horse.”

A tough day got a little bit better for Elilott when even-money favourite Cool Survivor made virtually all to land the Paddy Power Games ‘More Chances To Win’ Maiden Hurdle, beating Patricks Hill by almost four lengths. "We needed that after a run of seconds and a bit of bad luck earlier," Elliott said.

The Elliott-trained Maxxum, on his stable debut, was sent off a 5-4 favourite for the Paddy Power ‘Keep Your Elbows In’ Handicap Hurdle but, having run into traffic after the third last, he held every chance on the run-in before going down by a half-length to the Noel Kelly-trained top-weight Gaius, the first leg of a double for 7lb claimer Philip Byrnes.

The second leg of the Byrnes double came in the Paddy Power ‘Bingoton’ Handicap Hurdle when he partnered 16-5 favourite Grozni, owned by his brother Cathal and trained by their father Charles, to victory over Coventry.

“He pulled too hard and couldn’t breathe properly in Listowel,” explained the trainer. “He made a few early mistakes today, but Philip got him relaxed and he had no problem with his breathing. We’ll look for another handicap for him over three miles."

The other handicap hurdle on the card, the Paddy Power ‘Is It Cold Enough To Have The Heating On’ Handicap Hurdle, went to 5-1 shot One Last Tango, trained for JP McManus by Eoin Griffin and likely to have one more run before being aimed at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting.

Successful in the race with Bell Ex One last year, Ray Cody saddled War Correspondent to land the Paddy Power ‘Don’t Mind The Flat, The Jumps Are Back’ 3-Y-0 Hurdle, Rachael Blackmore’s mount being helped by a last flight mistake by narrow leader Bridgehead, who rallied on the run-in and went down by a half-length.

“I’m thrilled with him,” declared Cody. “Rachael said he must have some engine, because he was so keen all the way. She had to help him jumping, because he’s a big, raw baby.”

Asked about plans, he confirmed, “He’ll go for either the Grade Three at Fairyhouse (December 4) or the £50,000 juvenile race at Cheltenham’s November meeting.”

Willie Mullins struck with his only runner on the card, newcomer Wiliamstowndancer (2-1 favourite) in the mares' bumper.

The daughter of Beat Hollow, ridden by Patrick, galloped on strongly up the straight to see off A Law Of Her Own and Mollys Mango.