Maristella looked a little quirky when winning last month in Galway, but she can follow up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ And Mares’ Handicap
Navan tips: Lan Cinnte can make it third time lucky

FIRST PAST THE POST: Having won at Galway last time out, Maristella can follow up in Navan on Wednesday. Picture:  Healy Racing

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 07:15
Tommy Lyons

The Flat action is in Navan on Wednesday afternoon and Lan Cinnte can build on two promising efforts by taking the opening race, the Arkle Bar Median Auction Maiden.

Jessica Harrington’s filly made her debut on Guineas weekend at The Curragh and while she finished eighth behind Zarinsk, the form of the race has worked out well and she wasn’t beaten too far.

Off from then until contesting a fillies’ maiden in the middle of last month at Punchestown, she was up front from the outset but was just run out of the places in the closing stages.

That was over seven furlongs and while she was only picked off in the closing stages, the drop back a furlong and a half should suit her. She has plenty of speed, is entitled to step forward for that Punchestown effort, and can put her experience to good use against newcomers Spice Rack and Turbo Sprint.

Maristella looked a little quirky when winning in Galway in October, but she certainly possesses plenty of talent and can follow up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ And Mares’ Handicap.

Johnny Murtagh’s filly made her debut in early April in an all-weather maiden at Dundalk and while she was beaten more than four lengths, she found only subsequent Group 1 runner-up Rosscarbery too good. Three weeks later she made her turf debut and again ran a fine race to finish third to Needle Lace and Admiralty Place, with subsequent maiden winner All Lies Ahead a place behind her.

Off from then until early September, she made her handicap debut off a mark of 73 and proved far too good for her rivals. She was a little awkward when pressure was initially applied but that can be forgiven as the ground was testing and she was conceding experience to all 16 rivals. 

The handicapper saddled her with an 11lb penalty for that win, but it is easy to see how she might prove up to the task and she is preferred to Caroline Herschel and Plume Noire.

NAVAN 

Selections 

1:15 Lan Cinnte (Nap) 

1:50 Mile End 

2:25 Dragons Call 

3:00 Verhoyen 

3:35 Londoner 

4:10 Maristella (NB) 

4:45 Red Trail 

5:20 Derry Lad 

Next best 

1:15 Turbo Sprint 

1:50 Lazer Port 

2:25 Born Invincible 

3:00 Mickey The Steel 

3:35 You Never Forget 

4:10 Caroline Herschel 

4:45 Ellaat 

5:20 Peppermint Bay

<p>PERFECT RHYTHM: Music Drive and Jack Kennedy win the Tote Galway Maiden Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

