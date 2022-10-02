Memorable day for O’Keeffe as he bags second treble

A memorable day in Killarney for Darragh O’Keeffe, who bagged the second treble of his career, in addition to partnering two seconds and a third, from his six rides.

As part of his haul, O’Keeffe provided veteran Limerick trainer Michael Hourigan with a double, initiated when Winning Rascal, up 9lb. for a recent win in Listowel, followed-up in the Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race Handicap Hurdle.

Denis Reddan’s gelding, the 100/30 favourite, got up late to deny the flattering Twoplustwo Equals by a neck, prompting Hourigan to declare, “He had to be tough and he was tough.

The last hurdle helped – he flew it and the other horse seemed to fluff it a bit.” “It’s great to have another winner for Denis – he’s been a supporter of mine for a long time.

This horse doesn’t want soft ground and will have a break now before coming back over fences.” The Hourigan-trained Sanibel Island, formerly with Gordon Elliott, Steve Mahon, Pat Kelly and Gearoid Brouder, proved the third leg of O’Keeffe’s treble, taking the Tote.ie Never Beaten By SP Handicap Chase at the expense of top-weight Arverne after favourite and narrow leader Zalika and Sam Ewing crashed at the final fence.

And Hourigan explained, “He’s not a bad horse – was rated 127 at one stage and is 69 today.

Tom Doran got fed up with him and sent him down as a present, for myself and my wife. So it’s a bonus that he’s won for us. He’s a winter horse, wo we should have a bit of fun with him.” O’Keeffe had sparked his treble (his only previous treble was in Tramore) when the Henry de Bromhead-trained favourite Toss Again made all to take the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Rated Novice Hurdle by eight and a half lengths from Alvaro.

O’Keeffe stated, “He a lovely horse ad chasing will be his game. It was very straight-forward - he lobbed along, with his ears pricked, and galloped to the line. You’d be spoiled riding for Henry.” Fresh from the spectacular chase debut success of Banbridge in Gowran Park on Saturday, Joseph O’Brien and J J Slevin combined to win the opening mares maiden hurdle with 4/5 French import Bella Scintilla, who brushed aside Stiil Ciel, the pair coming home forty-six lengths clear of the rest.

“She ran to quite a good level in France and we’d like to get black type for her,” said Slevin, “And she’d appreciate softer ground.” She was the first leg of an across-the-card double for O’Brien, completed by Statement in the Group 3 ‘Concorde’ in Tipperary.

A little unlucky in Listowel and dropping in grade, Buttons And Bow, trained for J P McManus by Pat Flynn, got up on the line to deny Downthecallar in the Vincent Casey Life &

Pensions Handicap Hurdle.

Winning rider Simon Torrens said, “She made hard work of it, but got there in time. She needed every yard and ran well in Listowel. And the drop into a weaker race helped. She’d appreciate a longer trip.” And Philip Rothwell, in double form with Berliet Express and Don’t Doubt me in Gowran Park on Friday, struck again with 12/1 shot Ricky Langford (Cian Quirke) in the Tote proudly Sponsoring At Killarney Handicap Chase.