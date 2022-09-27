Cork tips: Accomplished should prove tough to beat

A half-sister to 2007 Epsom Derby and Juddmonte International winner Authorized, Accomplished will be expected to earn a valuable winning bracket in the seven-furlong Fermoy Maiden in Cork.

A daughter of Mastercraftsman, this filly earned a rating of 74, thanks to her close second to Dermot Weld’s Touching Clouds (rated 77), in a Gowran Park maiden on her third start.

Ridden then, as she will be on Tuesday, by Billy Lee, Accomplished stuck to her task well through the final furlong and went down by only a neck, a quality which came as no surprise as her two previous outings were over dramatically longer trips.

Unplaced in a hot Leopardstown maiden on her debut last October, this filly finished fourth to Arbutus on her three-year-old debut in Navan, over a mile and five, and was then well held in seventh spot behind Willamette Valley in Galway over a mile and a half.

The drop in trip clearly made a big difference to her in Gowran Park and, racing again over seven furlongs here, she should be tough to beat.

The feature, the Listed Navigation Stakes over a mile, affords the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Emporio a good opportunity to make his stakes-race breakthrough.

Runner-up five times as a three-year-old last year, he also finished fifth to Mac Swiney in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas and, having contested the Britannia at Royal Ascot, he opened his account, at the ninth attempt at the Curragh’s Derby meeting in June of last year.

Emporio made his belated seasonal return in a conditions race over seven and a half furlongs at Tipperary five weeks ago and, confidently handled, he came through smoothly to beat Alessandro Algardi readily by three-quarters of a length.

Last time out, the Zoffany colt came from mid-division and was doing his best work late when filling fourth spot, beaten a length and a half, behind British raider I’m A Gambler in the ultra-competitive Sovereign Path (Premier) Handicap at Leopardstown.

With a rating of 100, Emporio is entitled to a crack at a Listed prize of this nature. And, open to further improvement, he makes plenty of appeal.

Recent winners Darkdeserthighway and Miracle In May, raised 8lb and 6lb for recent wins at Dundalk and Gowran Park respectively, should still be competitive in their follow-up bids in the divisions of the (47-65) Follow Us On Twitter Handicap over a mile.