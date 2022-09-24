Weekend Irish tips: Hellsing can swoop late in Goffs Million at the Curragh

The Ger Lyons-trained Hellsing, with a rating of 103, looks best placed to bag the massive prize of €611,000 in Saturday’s Goffs Million at the Curragh.

Colossal prize money is on offer for both the Goffs Million and Sunday’s €600,000 Irish Cesarewitch on a cracking weekend of action at headquarters while Listowel stages the final day of a successful 2022 Harvest Festival today.

A field of 19 will line up for the Goffs Million and Hellsing, already a Listed winner, undoubtedly sets the standard.

Successful on his debut at the Curragh, the Lyons colt then bumped into Proud And Regal in the Group 3 Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown in July.

He then landed the Listed Churchill Stakes in Tipperary, coming late on the scene to beat Papilio.

Suited by hold-up tactics, Hellsing should find plenty of cover in this big field. Colin Keane might produce him late to grab the glory and the massive pot.

The biggest threat is probably Aidan O’Brien’s Hiawatha, a progressive son of Camelot who got off the mark at the third attempt in a mile maiden at this track last month.

He’s dropping back to seven furlongs here but, with a strong pace virtually guaranteed, should go close.

Aidan O’Brien has an amazing record in the Beresford Stakes, having won the race 21 times, including the last 11 runnings of the Group 2 contest.

And he holds a strong hand in today’s race, with Wayne Lordan’s mount Adelaide River the horse to beat.

This colt impressed on his debut at Dundalk and lost little in defeat when caught late by Kubrick in a Group 3 at Longchamp last time.

He’s stepping up in class here, but is proven over the trip. With further improvement likely, he sets the standard.

The injection of cash into Sunday’s Cesarewitch has resulted in a cracking turnout for the traditional autumn showpiece.

The field includes Irish Derby third French Claim, for Paddy Twomey, coming into the race on the back of a seventh place finish in the English St Leger, and Chester Cup winner for Ballydoyle, Cleveland, one of nine runners for Joseph O’Brien and second to stable-companion Gear Up on his first run for new connections.

But Aidan O’Brien might hold the key in the shape of three-year-old bottom-weight Waterville, highly-rated in the spring but disappointing until opening his account in a Limerick handicap, when stepped up to an extended trip.

Subsequently beaten by Point King at Leopardstown, he has only 8-9 to shoulder and might crown a big weekend for Wayne Lordan.

We have jumps action to conclude a successful week in Listowel. And Champ Kiely, who looked an exciting novice when scoring by a very wide margin at the Galway festival, might triumph for Willie Mullins in the Allman Contracts Novice Hurdle, with Gordon Elliott’s Lieutenant Highway, seeking a five-timer, an obvious danger.

And the versatile, Tony Martin-trained Sil Ver Klass might outpoint local hope Mattie’s Mountain, runner-up here on Sunday, in the Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Chase.