Magnor Glory delivers for Terence O’Brien at Listowel

Magnor Glory gave the bookies some respite, in front of a huge crowd (officially 27,323), on Ladies Day at Listowel’s Harvest Festival when landing the €100,000 Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle.

Owned by Barry Walsh and Joe Sheahan, trained in Carrigtwohill by Terence O’Brien, and only a second winner as a professional for 7lb claimer Michael O’Sullivan, the 16-1 shot arrived with a perfectly-timed challenge to land the spoils by three lengths from Fils D’oudairies, with My Mate Mozzie in third.

O’Brien reflected: “It’s great — I was second with Lakemilan in this a few years ago and wanted to come back and win it. It’s great to share it with Michael — I legged up his father William on my first winner, at a point-to-point in Dungarvan, in the early 90s.”

Of Magnor Glory, O'Brien added: “I was disappointed after Galway and, since then, everything was just okay with him, but I hadn’t a clue how he’d run. The lads at home have done a great job with him.

“I always felt there was a big handicap in him, but I thought he was 10 or 12 pounds too high. This was his target and he’s had a busy season, so he might be put away for a while, for a campaign next spring and summer.”

Michael O’Sullivan crowned a memorable day in North Kerry by completing a 220-1 double on board Michael Kennedy’s Presenting J (12-1) in the mares' bumper.

Joseph O’Brien continued a hugely successful week in Listowel when the well-backed, JP McManus-owned Dawn Rising, Group 3-placed when with Aidan O’Brien and having his second start over flights, turned over favourite The Short Go in the John J Galvin Maiden Hurdle, the trainer’s seventh win at the meeting.

“It was a good performance — he came on a bit from Galway and will go down the novice route,” said the owner’s representative Frank Berry.

Wednesday’s Kerry National hero JJ Slevin, sporting a black armband in honour of his late grandfather Jimmy, struck again when partnering the Charles Byrnes-trained 9-2 joint-favourite Temptationinmilan to victory in the Paud, Sarah & Mary Fitzmaurice Memorial Handicap Chase.

On his third mount of the week, Aidan Coleman partnered Pat Coyne, trained for John Nicholson by John Queally, to an emphatic win in the Southampton Goodwill Plate Handicap Chase.

Queally said: “My two jockeys (Denis O’Regan and Jody McGarvey) are injured and Aidan was over, so I asked him to ride my two runners. And he gave this horse a smashing ride. Fencing is the horse’s game and this is his time of year.”

John Gleeson was seen to good effect again when bringing the Sam Curling-trained mare with a smooth challenge to beat West Cork Wildway and Guiri in the Listowel Races Supporters Club Failte Abhaile Race.

At Dundalk, the Michael Halford-trained Bear Story (Ronan Whelan) repeated last year’s win in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Diamond Stakes, getting home by a neck from Dubai-bound 66-1 shot Freescape, with another longshot, Annerville, third.

The Listed race success proved the highlight of a superb 1030-1 treble for Whelan and a double for trainer Halford, also successful with Chally Chute in a division of the 47-65 handicap.

Middle leg of the Whelan treble was the Andy Oliver-trained Manbehindthemoney in the William Hill Racing Radio Handicap.

Donnacha O’Brien took the two-year-old fillies' maiden with well-supported debutante Not Even Close, ridden by Gavin Ryan.

And Denis Hogan doubled up with Tawaazon (in the claimer) and Rocky Dreams (apprentice handicap).