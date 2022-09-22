'He’s lazy, but he finds plenty when you get stuck in' - Flying Scotsman gives O'Brien his four-in-a-row 

Flying Scotsman gave trainer Joseph O’Brien his fourth consecutive feature race at the 2022 Listowel Harvest Festival when landing a gamble in the Listowel Printing Works Handicap and, in victory, he proved to be the middle leg of a near 71-1 treble.

Backed from 25-1 to 12-1 on the show, the five-year-old, ridden by Wayne Lordan, settled in midfield through the early stages of the race, came wide to mount a challenge in the straight, and picked up well to account for former Lartigue Hurdle winner Autumn Evening.

“He’s a lovely horse, he’s just extremely lazy,” said Lordan. “The blinkers were a huge help to me more than him. The ground was also a huge help. As I said, he’s lazy, but he finds plenty when you get stuck in.

“I jumped a little bit slow and was a place or two further back (than I wanted) but from my wide draw I was able to get into the position I needed and after that it was straightforward. I knew he’d find plenty when I went for him because I won on him twice before. He never wins by a big margin, and I knew he’d battle for me.” In the opener, the Buckley Agri New Holland Irish EBF Median Auction Maiden, O’Brien introduced a promising sort in the shape of Lark In The Mornin.

All the rage in the market, his margin of victory was quite small, but the degree of authority was unmistakable. Ridden by Shane Crosse for owners Sean and Bernardine Mulryan, the 130,000 guineas breeze-up purchase travelled sweetly behind the pace and picked up well to collar market rival Immutable for a neck victory.

“Delighted with him,” said Crosse. “It’s a tough ask to come here first time out and to do it under the conditions of today. I got a lovely position, and we went steady, so I just needed to get out off the home turn to make sure they didn’t get away on me. He showed a lovely turn of foot, and I think he won a big snug.” Leg three of O’Brien’s treble came courtesy of White Caviar in the Behan’s Horseshoe Bar, Restaurant & Townhouse Maiden. Declan McDonogh did the honours this time, delivering the winner to challenge in the straight before pushing her out to record a clear cut victory. A full sister to Galileo Chrome who won the Doncaster Leger for the yard in 2020, this was her third outing and the hope is that the imposing filly will progress to make her mark in Group company.

Run The Jewels continued his trend of winning on every other outing this year by taking the Thorn Plant Hire Handicap for trainer Michael McCullagh. Ridden by the trainer’s grandson, Scott, the gelding took over in the straight and didn’t have to be asked for maximum effort to secure a third win in nine outings. This win came off a mark of 64, 19lbs higher than when he won on the all-weather in January, and 5lbs higher than his win in April in Cork.

Ben Coen took a horrendous fall in the nursery here on Tuesday but enjoyed better fortune when taking the MAC Fuels & General Supplies Maiden aboard the Johnny Murtagh-trained Blues Emperor. The lightly raced gelding came under pressure before turning for home but ran on strongly in the closing stage to slip past Boher Road and Westernesse to win with a bit in hand.

Flame Of Eire completed a four-timer with a stylish display in the Tote Ireland Handicap. Ridden by Andy Slattery for his father, the filly started her winning roll off 59 in early July, followed up off 65 and 74 and here, off 78, showed she hadn’t reached the ceiling of her ability. Noted travelling sweetly on the turn for home, she picked up well to lead in the straight and ran strongly to the line to win well. She could be asked to complete her nap hand on Thursday at Bellewstown.

Jessica O’Gorman notched the third win of her career when guiding Butterfly Garden to victory in the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap. Her mount, trained by Kevin Prendergast, moved up strongly to challenge shortly after turning for home and found plenty to see off the game Queen Of Seduction to record her second win of the season.

Lord Erskine, carrying the colours of the late Jerry Nolan, ran out an impressive winner of the finale, the Treo Eile Retraining Ireland’s Racehorses Handicap. The sprightly nine-year-old, trained by Harry Rogers and ridden by Siobhan Rutledge, took up the running in the straight and quickly put the race to bed. The Truant ran on well close home, but Lord Erskine was comfortably clear and on his way to an eighth career victory, his second of this season, and second at the Harvest Festival having won here in 2017 when ridden by the late, great Pat Smullen.