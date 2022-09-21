Busselton secures hat-trick for O'Brien after Kerry National triumph

Monday: tick. Tuesday: tick. Wednesday: tick. Following on from Prairie Dancer in the Lartigue Hurdle on Monday and Neptune Rock in the Listed Listowel Stakes on Tuesday, the remarkable Joseph O’Brien completed a hat-trick of feature races at the Listowel Harvest Festival when Busselton took the week’s highlight, the Guinness Kerry National, under a well-judged ride by JJ Slevin.

For a trainer who has eased off on his National Hunt roster to put greater emphasis on the Flat, this was his second jumps feature of the week, and the completion of back-to-back wins in this prestigious race.

They clearly train them to be robust on Owning Hill as Busselton, who is just a five-year-old, has been kept on the go for more than a year and was carried out on his shield on his most recent outing, in the Galway Blazers, in which he was picked up late having given everything from the front.

Once again, Slevin sent his mount to the front from an early stage and was able to dictate the pace. With a great jumper and a willing partner, he was able to hold that position quite comfortably and yet keep something for the finish. Galway Plate winner Hewick, under the burden of 11st-12lbs, was never too far off the pace and he moved to challenge going to the last.

The latter was just a fraction in front at the fence but, with the destination of the prize as yet undetermined, he hit the top and gave his rider, Jordan Gainford, no chance whatsoever to keep the partnership intact. That handed a clear advantage back to Busselton, and he stayed on stoutly to beat Recite A Prayer and Darasso.

“I don’t know if he’d have won if the other horse had stood up, but he’d have kept battling,” said Brendan Powell. “He’s as hard as nails, for a five-year-old, and he jumps, stays and seems to go on any ground. It was a great performance.

“He had a nice weight on his back, and he’s a very honest horse. It’s a shame the owner wasn’t here, but it was great to win.” The winning rider, who was also seen to great effect in the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle on Monday evening, was delighted to avenge a narrow defeat in this race in 2020.

“I was beaten a nose on Moyhenna in this race two years ago, so this is great,” said Slevin. “This is for my grandfather Jimmy, who isn’t well at the minute. It’s great timing.

“With 10st 5lb on his back we were quite hopeful for Busselton. He hadn’t won a big one before but was threatening to do it. There was always going to be a day for him, and thankfully it was today.

“He got into a great rhythm and let himself down on the ground, which is quite fast. With the position I’m in, Joseph is down on numbers in terms of his jumps string so it’s hard for me to get big opportunities so thanks to him and everyone for giving me the opportunity.

“I think Hewick was beginning to lay down a strong challenge. Jordan Gainford and I are neighbours at home so it would have been a good finish, but I’m glad to have finally come out on the right side of it.” There was a tremendous reception for Life In The Park following his debut success over fences in the Brandon Hotel Beginners’ Chase. Showing support for absent winning trainer Henry de Bromhead the assembled crowd cheered and applauded appreciatively as Rachael Blackmore rode Life In The Park back into the winner’s enclosure.

Willie Mullins added two more to bring his tally for the meeting to eight winners. Three significant absentees made No Risk No Fun’s task easier in the McSweeney Brothers Maiden Hurdle and he duly took full advantage. The 2-9 favourite set out to make all the running under Paul Townend and while there was room for improvement in his jumping, the way he galloped away from the back of the last to the winning line was impressive.

The double came up in the finale, the Listowel Vintners Association Bumper, in which All The Others made a winning debut in the colours of Luke McMahon. For much of the trip it didn’t look likely, but Patrick Mullins is nothing if not determined, and he got a great late tune out of the six-year-old to ultimately win with a bit to spare.

Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell also recorded a double on the card, the first leg of which came courtesy of Amir Kabir, who reversed Galway form with Flaming Moon when they renewed rivalry in the Seamus Mulvaney Bookmaker Novice Hurdle.

As this race unfolded, these two eased clear of the remainder, with the eventual winner moving the better turning for home. However, he met the second-last all wrong and Russell did well to maintain the partnership. Quick to get rebalanced, he kept the horse’s momentum down over the last and won quite readily.

Motown Maggie completed the double when making a winning debut over fences in the Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa Mares’ Novice Chase. The five-year-old travelled kindly the whole way and when Russell asked her to go on, she eased clear into the straight. Optional Mix kept going all the way to the line, but the winner was much too good.

There was a bit of an upset in the Devon Inn Hotel Handicap, from which the Denis Hogan-trained Macgiloney emerged narrowly in front courtesy of a strong ride by seven-pound claimer Daniel King. Three horses were in the air together over the last couple of flights, but King pushed his mount ahead after the last and got just enough of an advantage to deny the rally of Perceval Legallois.