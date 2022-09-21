Listowel tips: Galway Plate runner-up Darasso can go one better in Kerry National

With Darasso, Busselton, Fire Attack, Early Doors, Embittered, and A Wave Of The Sea, trainer Joseph O’Brien has a particularly strong challenge in his bid for back-to-back wins in the Guinness Kerry National and he can achieve that with the first-named.

While the selection is unproven over this trip, there was a lot to like about the way he stayed on up the straight to finish a close second behind Hewick, who re-opposes, in the Galway Plate. He is still quite lightly raced over fences, with just nine races, four of which he won, and he has course form having won the John J Galvin Chase here in June 2021. Versatile about ground, this neat jumper can gain compensation for his near miss in Ballybrit.

The oh-so-game Busselton must be respected after his fine effort off top weight in the Galway Blazers, in which he was caught late by Gabbys Cross, with whom he is 4lbs better off. Hewick has a particularly tough task off top weight, but Ronald Pump is interesting off a mark of 149 and could be the each-way value at around 20-1. Former Irish Grand National winner Freewheelin’ Dylan didn’t run too badly in the Galway Blazers and with this track likely to suit, he, too, could go well.

Amir Kabir gets the nap to get back to winning ways in the Seamus Mulvaney Bookmaker Novice Hurdle. A useful sort on the Flat in the UK, where he earned a mark in the mid-80s, he was well beaten on his first start for Gordon Elliott but made an immediate impact on his hurdling debut at Roscommon.

Pitched into a Listed novice hurdle at the Galway festival for his second outing over timber, he finished a close second to one of Wednesday’s rivals, Flaming Moon, but was a shade unlucky as he dropped his hindlegs at the back of the last flight and cost himself valuable momentum.

They finished in a bit of a heap that day, which often casts doubt over the substance of the race, but the form received a couple of boosts this week, with sixth-placed Elle Perfecta winning her maiden on Monday, the same day Prairie Dancer took the Lartigue Hurdle.

Amir Kabir is open to plenty of improvement in this sphere and is preferred to Uncle Phil, who represents the all-conquering yard of Willie Mullins.

No Risk No Fun puts his unbeaten record on the line on his hurdling debut in the McSweeney Brothers Maiden Hurdle and can emerge with it intact.

This is a decent race, but Willie Mullins’ five-year-old was impressive on his bumper debut, in Wexford, and followed up by seeing off stablemate Spread Boss Ted a shade cosily. He looks a smart prospect for the season ahead and can take this at the expense of The Model Kingdom.

The latter is unbeaten in bumpers, having won at Galway and followed up in a Listed race at Navan and a Grade Three at Punchestown. She has since been beaten on the Flat in Roscommon, where she had too much ground to make up following a slow start. She is clearly a decent prospect and is respected.

Bardenstown Lad can make a winning debut over fences in the Brandon Hotel Beginners’ Chase. John McConnell’s horse has won a point-to-point, a bumper, and four times over hurdles, but his best form came when a fine third behind The Nice Guy in the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

There is no reason to believe he cannot translate all that ability to fences and he can take this at the expense of Life In The Park, who left behind two early disappointments when winning at Tramore and followed up in a competitive handicap hurdle in Punchestown, where he beat Rock Road. He has something to find with the selection but is likely to prove even better over fences and thus must be respected.