Beauty Crescent delivers for Ger Lyons at Fairyhouse

Beauty Crescent gave Ger Lyons back-to-back wins in the Listed Ballyhane Blenheim 2-Y-0 Stakes, the Listed feature of Monday’s Flat action in Fairyhouse.

Off the mark, at third attempt, in Navan last time, the blinkered Acclamation gelding quickened up well for Colin Keane (now tied on the 77-winner mark with Billy Lee) to master Ocean Jewel inside the final furlong before edging clear to score by two and a quarter lengths.

“He has plenty of ability, but I wasn’t sure about him until he was asked a question and won in Navan — they pulled 12 lengths clear of the third," Lyons said.

"He’s very straight-forward at home and Colin was impressed by him today. He says he’ll stay further, so we’ll see what happens. I’d say he’s finished for the season. We’ll let him grow up and I’ll discuss plans with his owners. Long-term, he’ll be going to Hong Kong.”

Seamus Heffernan took the riding honours with a splendid 3,794-1 treble, building on his double at Naas last week.

Heffernan scored on Kevin Coleman’s Queens Command (10-1) in the seven-furlong fillies maiden and top-weight Beautiful Sunshine, for Adrian Murray and Amo Racing, in the fillies' handicap over the same trip.

He completed his haul when using all his persuasive powers on nine-year-old Pillar, who recorded his first win since November 2020 when landing the first division of the (47-65) Fairyhouse Flat Finale Handicap at the expense of Lexington Liberty.

Blinkers made a difference for Joseph O’Brien’s Approaching Bear, a 35th winner of the season for Dylan Browne McMonagle, who made all in the two-year-old claimer, from which the third (Texas Boy) was claimed by Beau Stevens to be trained by Paddy Griffin and fourth (Trident Star) was acquired by James McAuley.

Approaching Bear was sparking an across-the-card double for Carriganog, also successful with Prairie Dancer in Listowel.

A visor paid off for Jack Davison when Thunderbear, a seven-race maiden opened his account in the Kilminfoyle House Stud Nursery, Luke McAteer’s mount holding Midnight Toker by a head.